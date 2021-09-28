Alphabet Soup

Welcome back to another edition of Alphabet Soup with your favorite hosts, DJ Tails and The Eggman. In this week's show, we switch things up and go by artists from A to Z! Join us next Monday from 11pm to 1am to hear more of our favorites.

TAILS...

EGGMAN...

Arthur Russell - That's Us/Wild Combination ☻
Bickle - Naked ★
Caribou - Never Come Back ☻
Diana Ross - It's Your Move ★
Enjoy - Small Car With Big Wheels ☻
Fugees - How Many Mics ★
Gladys Knight & The Pips - If I Were Your Woman ☻
Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass - Ladyfingers ★
Injury Reserve - Superman That ☻
Justice - D.A.N.C.E ★
Kool & The Gang - Summer Madness ☻
Light & Salt - 오래된 친구 ★
Mayer Hawthorne - Just Ain't Gonna Work Out ☻
Nai Palm - When the Knife ★
Oliver Cheatham - Get Down Saturday Night ☻
Pax - MyWay ★
Q-Tip ft. D'Angelo - Believe ☻
Remi Wolf - Grumpy Old Man ★
Sonny Rollins & The Modern Jazz Quartet - In A Sentimental Mood ☻
Turnstile - NEW HEART DESIGN ★
Universal Togetherness Band - More Than Enough ☻
Vegyn - Cowboy ALLSTAR ★
Wings - Silly Love Songs ☻
xxyyxx - Love Isn't Made ★
YEN TOWN BAND - My Way ☻
Zapp - Be Alright ★
Load comments