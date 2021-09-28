Welcome back to another edition of Alphabet Soup with your favorite hosts, DJ Tails and The Eggman. In this week's show, we switch things up and go by artists from A to Z! Join us next Monday from 11pm to 1am to hear more of our favorites.
TAILS...★
EGGMAN...☻
Arthur Russell - That's Us/Wild Combination ☻
Bickle - Naked ★
Caribou - Never Come Back ☻
Diana Ross - It's Your Move ★
Enjoy - Small Car With Big Wheels ☻
Fugees - How Many Mics ★
Gladys Knight & The Pips - If I Were Your Woman ☻
Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass - Ladyfingers ★
Injury Reserve - Superman That ☻
Justice - D.A.N.C.E ★
Kool & The Gang - Summer Madness ☻
Light & Salt - 오래된 친구 ★
Mayer Hawthorne - Just Ain't Gonna Work Out ☻
Nai Palm - When the Knife ★
Oliver Cheatham - Get Down Saturday Night ☻
Pax - MyWay ★
Q-Tip ft. D'Angelo - Believe ☻
Remi Wolf - Grumpy Old Man ★
Sonny Rollins & The Modern Jazz Quartet - In A Sentimental Mood ☻
Turnstile - NEW HEART DESIGN ★
Universal Togetherness Band - More Than Enough ☻
Vegyn - Cowboy ALLSTAR ★
Wings - Silly Love Songs ☻
xxyyxx - Love Isn't Made ★
YEN TOWN BAND - My Way ☻
Zapp - Be Alright ★