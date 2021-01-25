  1. The Meeting Places - Now I Know You Could Never Be The One

  2. Swirlies - Sunn

  3. Duster - Earth Moon Transit

  4. Chapterhouse - Treasure

  5. Morningrise - Slowdive

  6. My Bloody Valentine - Off Your Face

  7. Airiel - Shirley Temple Tidal Wave

  8. Cocteau Twins - Violaine

  9. Sweet Trip - Chocolate Matter

  10. Cocteau Twins - Crushed

  11. The Depreciation Guild - Through the Snow

  12. Lacing - Rift

  13. Lush - Tiny Smiles

  14. Nebula Ghosts - You've Joined My Ghosts

  15. The Autumns - The Garden Ends

  16. Los Planetas - Segundo Premio

  17. Pink Playground - Sunny Skies

  18. The Know - The Tiny Door

  19. Soundhead - Loop

  20. Galaxie 500 - Strange

  21. Trans Am - Motr

  22. Devonte Hynes - Dagenham Dream

