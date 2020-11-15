  1. Devonte Hynes - Dagenham Dream

  1. Galaxie 500 - Strange

  2. That Uncertain - Feeling Sunriser

  3. Panda Riot - Like Flowers At Night

  4. Tatuki Seksu doll (Shoegaze Arrange)

  5. astrobrite - sucker

  6. Hope Chest - Three

  7. The Swells - Trifecta

  8. Outside / Kraus

  9. Loomer / My Bloody Valentine

  10. Savage Sister - True Kindness

  11. Forsaken Autumn - Vanish Into The Air

  12. Cherry-Coloured Funk / Cocteau Twins

  13. Indoor Voices - Say

  14. Landing - Heavy Gloss

  15. 1983 - Soul of Tree

  16. Dreamscape - Flicker

  17. Collapse - Syrup

  18. lovesliescrushing - Luminareal

  19. Bolinas - Vacation

  20. Bethany Curve - Me Voy

  21. Hoops - Feelin Fine

  22. Visiting Diplomats - Let Go

  23. Astrobrite - Dragonfly Pinkyfuzz

  24. Pink Playground - Never Was

  25. Lightfoils - How It Is

  26. Picnic - Goodnight

Load comments