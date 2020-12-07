1 . Tokyo Shoegazer - Just Alright
My Bloody Valentine - Loomer
Curve - Sandpit
Beesqueeze - Lost at Sea
Life on Venus - For the Kill
New Moon - Life in the Sun
Slowdive - In Mind (Out Mind)
Whirr - Ease
My Bloody Valentine - She Found Now
Swoon 23 - Here We Come
Slowdive - 40 Days
Ninth Paradise - Picture (British Shoegaze Band)
Joy Division - She's Lost Control (Live At Something Else Show)
Slowdive - Erik's Song
Leave The Planet - White Astra
My Bloody Valentine - We Have All The Time In The World
kaleidoscope - Boo Radleys
My Bloody Valentine - We're So Beautiful
Siouxsie And The Banshees - Spellbound
Picnic - Woke Me Up Yesterday