1 . Tokyo Shoegazer - Just Alright

  1. My Bloody Valentine - Loomer

  2. Curve - Sandpit

  3. Beesqueeze - Lost at Sea

  4. Life on Venus - For the Kill

  5. New Moon - Life in the Sun

  6. Slowdive - In Mind (Out Mind)

  7. Whirr - Ease

  8. My Bloody Valentine - She Found Now

  9. Swoon 23 - Here We Come

  10. Slowdive - 40 Days

  11. Ninth Paradise - Picture (British Shoegaze Band)

  12. Joy Division - She's Lost Control (Live At Something Else Show) 

  13. Slowdive - Erik's Song

  14. Leave The Planet - White Astra

  15. My Bloody Valentine - We Have All The Time In The World

  16. kaleidoscope - Boo Radleys

  17. My Bloody Valentine - We're So Beautiful

  18. Siouxsie And The Banshees - Spellbound

  19. Picnic - Woke Me Up Yesterday

