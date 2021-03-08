  1. Blind Mr Jones - Regular Disease

  2. She Sir - I Love You, Blowtorch Eyes

  3. Broken Water - Love and Poverty 

  4. DIIV - Waste Of Breath

  5. Young Prisms - If You Want To

  6. Bowery Electric - Empty Words (1997)

  7. Duster - Echo, Bravo

  8. My Vitriol - Under the Wheels

  9. The Wake - O Pamela

  10. Launder - Wonder

  11. Kestrels - Thorn (My Bloody Valentine Cover)

  12. all natural lemon and lime flavors - You Can Never Tell

  13. ringo deathstarr - Frisbee

  14. Secret Shine - Spellbound

  15. Lush - Sunbathing

  16. Duster - Heading for the Door

  17. Spiritualized-Ladies And Gentlemen We Are Floating In Space

  18. Fleeting Joys - Go and Come Back

  19. Here - Haze

  20. Bolinas - Vacation

  21. My Bloody Valentine - I Need No Trust

  22. Westkust - Weekends

  23. Swirlies - House Of Pancake

  24. Best Coast - When I'm With You

  25. Beach House - Lazuli

  26. Jerry Paper - Reprogram Ourselves

  27. Beach House - Lemon Glow 

