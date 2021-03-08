Blind Mr Jones - Regular Disease
She Sir - I Love You, Blowtorch Eyes
Broken Water - Love and Poverty
DIIV - Waste Of Breath
Young Prisms - If You Want To
Bowery Electric - Empty Words (1997)
Duster - Echo, Bravo
My Vitriol - Under the Wheels
The Wake - O Pamela
Launder - Wonder
Kestrels - Thorn (My Bloody Valentine Cover)
all natural lemon and lime flavors - You Can Never Tell
ringo deathstarr - Frisbee
Secret Shine - Spellbound
Lush - Sunbathing
Duster - Heading for the Door
Spiritualized-Ladies And Gentlemen We Are Floating In Space
Fleeting Joys - Go and Come Back
Here - Haze
Bolinas - Vacation
My Bloody Valentine - I Need No Trust
Westkust - Weekends
Swirlies - House Of Pancake
Best Coast - When I'm With You
Beach House - Lazuli
Jerry Paper - Reprogram Ourselves
Beach House - Lemon Glow
2/6/2020 Animalia
DJ Mars
