My Bloody Valentine - To Here Knows When
Westkust - Weekends
Tennis System - Space Age Love Song
Cocteau Twins - Heaven or Las Vegas
My Bloody Valentine - Soon
Triathalon - It’s You
Pond - Edge of the World Pt. 1
Anne - Thrush
Dream, Ivory - Dream, Ivory
Softer Still - New Age
Japanese Breakfast - Diving Woman
SWEATCULT - if you wanna stay
Only - Heard Her
Cults - Always Forever
Ninotchka - I’ve Got Wings
Slowdive - Alison
Still Corners - The Message
Fazerdaze - Lucky Girl
Lush - Superblast!
Solar - Resplandor
Tokyo Tea Room - Forever Out of Time
Alison's Halo - Dozen
My Bloody Valentine - The Last Supper
Melody's Echo Chamber - I Follow You
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 87%
- Feels Like: 70°
- Heat Index: 70°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 70°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:52:59 AM
- Sunset: 07:01:50 PM
- Dew Point: 65°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 68F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Tonight
Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 68F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Tomorrow
Showers and thunderstorms. High 76F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Weather Alert
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH... .HEAVY RAINFALL MAY AFFECT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA THROUGH WEDNESDAY. THIS HEAVY RAINFALL COULD RESULT IN LOCALIZED FLOODING ISSUES. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, ASCENSION, ASSUMPTION, EAST BATON ROUGE, IBERVILLE, LOWER JEFFERSON, LOWER LAFOURCHE, LOWER PLAQUEMINES, LOWER ST. BERNARD, LOWER TERREBONNE, ORLEANS, ST. CHARLES, ST. JAMES, ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST, UPPER JEFFERSON, UPPER LAFOURCHE, UPPER PLAQUEMINES, UPPER ST. BERNARD, UPPER TERREBONNE AND WEST BATON ROUGE. * THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * A PROLONGED PERIOD OF WET WEATHER ASSOCIATED WITH TROPICAL STORM BETA WILL RESULT IN STORM TOTAL RAINFALL OF 2 TO 4 INCHES THROUGH WEDNESDAY WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. * FLOODING OF LOW LYING AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS IS LIKELY WITH AREAS OF FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&
Chance of Rain: 60%
Sunrise: 06:52:59 AM
Sunset: 07:01:50 PM
Humidity: 86%
Wind: E @ 12mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 68F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 80%
Sunrise: 06:53:32 AM
Sunset: 07:00:35 PM
Humidity: 86%
Wind: E @ 13mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Chance of Rain: 80%
Sunrise: 06:54:05 AM
Sunset: 06:59:21 PM
Humidity: 83%
Wind: ESE @ 10mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Chance of Rain: 80%
Sunrise: 06:54:39 AM
Sunset: 06:58:07 PM
Humidity: 90%
Wind: NNW @ 8mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 69F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 30%
Sunrise: 06:55:12 AM
Sunset: 06:56:53 PM
Humidity: 84%
Wind: NNW @ 6mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:55:46 AM
Sunset: 06:55:39 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: ENE @ 6mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:56:20 AM
Sunset: 06:54:26 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: N @ 6mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.