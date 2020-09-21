  1. My Bloody Valentine - To Here Knows When

  2. Westkust - Weekends

  3. Tennis System - Space Age Love Song

  4. Cocteau Twins - Heaven or Las Vegas

  5. My Bloody Valentine - Soon

  6. Triathalon - It’s You

  7. Pond - Edge of the World Pt. 1

  8. Anne - Thrush

  9. Dream, Ivory - Dream, Ivory

  10. Softer Still - New Age

  11. Japanese Breakfast - Diving Woman

  12. SWEATCULT - if you wanna stay

  13. Only - Heard Her

  14. Cults - Always Forever

  15. Ninotchka - I’ve Got Wings

  16. Slowdive - Alison

  17. Still Corners - The Message

  18. Fazerdaze - Lucky Girl

  19. Slowdive - Alison

  20. Lush - Superblast!

  21. Solar - Resplandor

  22. Tokyo Tea Room - Forever Out of Time

  23. Alison's Halo - Dozen

  24. My Bloody Valentine - The Last Supper

  25. Only - Heard Her

  26. Melody's Echo Chamber - I Follow You

