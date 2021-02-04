Today

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 47F. WSW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 47F. WSW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.