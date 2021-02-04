  1. My Bloody Valentine - Loomer

  2. Candy Claws - Fell In Love (At the Water)

  3. Broadcast - Black Cat

  4. Lush - Sweetness and Light

  5. Preoccupations - Continental Shelf

  6. Spiritualized-Ladies And Gentlemen We Are Floating In Space

  7. Slowdive - Machine Gun 

  8. Mind The Wires - Tears Run Rings

  9. Highspire - Until the Lights Go Down

  10. Sway - Imágenes Violentas

  11. Moose - Love On The Dole

  12. oeil - strawberry cream

  13. Pure - Moth Pylon

  14. Flying Saucer Attack - There But Not There

  15. Jefre Cantu-Ledesma - Stained Glass Body

  16. Blankenberge - Look around

  17. My Bloody Valentine - All I Need

  18. Broadcast - America's Boy

  19. Title Fight - Dizzy

  20. Drab Majesty - Hallow

  21. Swirlies - Sunn

  22. Panda Riot - Like Flowers At Night

  23. Trementina - Hazy Youth

  24. Gravedweller - Be My Blood

  25. Gold Celeste- The Dreamers 

  26. The Black Tambourines - Green

