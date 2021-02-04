My Bloody Valentine - Loomer
Candy Claws - Fell In Love (At the Water)
Broadcast - Black Cat
Lush - Sweetness and Light
Preoccupations - Continental Shelf
Spiritualized-Ladies And Gentlemen We Are Floating In Space
Slowdive - Machine Gun
Mind The Wires - Tears Run Rings
Highspire - Until the Lights Go Down
Sway - Imágenes Violentas
Moose - Love On The Dole
oeil - strawberry cream
Pure - Moth Pylon
Flying Saucer Attack - There But Not There
Jefre Cantu-Ledesma - Stained Glass Body
Blankenberge - Look around
My Bloody Valentine - All I Need
Broadcast - America's Boy
Title Fight - Dizzy
Drab Majesty - Hallow
Swirlies - Sunn
Panda Riot - Like Flowers At Night
Trementina - Hazy Youth
Gravedweller - Be My Blood
Gold Celeste- The Dreamers
The Black Tambourines - Green
Animalia 2/1/2021
DJ Mars
