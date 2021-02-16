Slowdive - Souvlaki Space Station
Drop Nineteens - Winona
DIIV - Sometime
Blush Response, Warm - Sweet Respite
Fawning - You're Not One To Cry
pasteboard - breakbeats
Blonde Redhead - 23
Tennis System - You & Me vs.
Trementina - Hazy Youth
A Sunny Day in Glasgow - Things Only I Can See
Uniforms - Serena
Malory-Sleeper
Asobi Seksu - New Years
Cocteau Twins - Lazy Calm
Tokyo Shoegazer - Just Alright
Slowdive - Brighter
Deardarkhead - Gone
My Bloody Valentine - (When You Wake) You're Still In A Dream
Yo La Tengo - I Heard You Looking
Still Corners - Circulars
Beaches - Send Them Away
Forsaken Autumn - Soft-wing
She Bit Her Lip - Uni
Chapterhouse - Treasure
Hope Chest - Three
Sweet Trip - Milk
Animalia 2-13-21
DJ Mars
