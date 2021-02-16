  1. Slowdive - Souvlaki Space Station

  2. Drop Nineteens - Winona

  3. DIIV - Sometime 

  4. Blush Response, Warm - Sweet Respite

  5. Fawning - You're Not One To Cry

  6. pasteboard - breakbeats

  7. Blonde Redhead - 23

  8. Tennis System - You & Me vs.

  9. Trementina - Hazy Youth

  10. A Sunny Day in Glasgow - Things Only I Can See

  11. Uniforms - Serena

  12. Malory-Sleeper

  13. Asobi Seksu - New Years

  14. Cocteau Twins - Lazy Calm

  15. Tokyo Shoegazer - Just Alright

  16. Slowdive - Brighter

  17. Deardarkhead - Gone

  18. My Bloody Valentine - (When You Wake) You're Still In A Dream

  19. Yo La Tengo - I Heard You Looking

  20. Still Corners - Circulars

  21. Beaches - Send Them Away

  22. Forsaken Autumn - Soft-wing

  23. She Bit Her Lip - Uni

  24. Chapterhouse - Treasure

  25. Hope Chest - Three

  26. Sweet Trip - Milk

Load comments