  1. Mars Argo - Runaway Runaway

  2. The Stargazer - Lilies Del Rey Mar

  3. hawaiian gremlins - Aa Aa-2

  4. Ringo Deathstarr - See You

  5. Black Tambourine - Drown

  6. Axis Nears - Auburn Lull

  7. Coloresantos - Pilotos

  8. Star Horse - Pickle Plum

  9. Cocteau Twins - Grail Overfloweth

  10. Winter - Endless Space (Between You & I)

  11. Whirr - Lean 

  12. Slowdive - Summer Daze

  13. La suma de todos los tiempos - El sueno de otro lugar

  14. LSD and the search for god - Backwards 2007

  15. My Bloody Valentine - Loomer

  16. Young Prisms - Better Days

  17. Holy Fawn - Seer 

  18. ringodeathstarr - Rip

  19. SWEATCULT - if you wanna stay

  20. My Bloody Valentine - All I Need

  21. Flying Saucer Attack - There But Not There

  22. Colfax Abbey - Feel

  23. Powder Pink and Sweet - Grey Day

  24. Drop Nineteens - Winona

  25. The Strokes - Call it fate, Call it Karma

  26. Cocteau Twins - Lazy Calm

