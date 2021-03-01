Mars Argo - Runaway Runaway
The Stargazer - Lilies Del Rey Mar
hawaiian gremlins - Aa Aa-2
Ringo Deathstarr - See You
Black Tambourine - Drown
Axis Nears - Auburn Lull
Coloresantos - Pilotos
Star Horse - Pickle Plum
Cocteau Twins - Grail Overfloweth
Winter - Endless Space (Between You & I)
Whirr - Lean
Slowdive - Summer Daze
La suma de todos los tiempos - El sueno de otro lugar
LSD and the search for god - Backwards 2007
My Bloody Valentine - Loomer
Young Prisms - Better Days
Holy Fawn - Seer
ringodeathstarr - Rip
SWEATCULT - if you wanna stay
My Bloody Valentine - All I Need
Flying Saucer Attack - There But Not There
Colfax Abbey - Feel
Powder Pink and Sweet - Grey Day
Drop Nineteens - Winona
The Strokes - Call it fate, Call it Karma
Cocteau Twins - Lazy Calm
Animalia 2/27/21
DJ Mars
