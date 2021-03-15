  1. Slowdive - Sugar for the Pill 

  2. Mild Orange - One 

  3. Cocteau Twins & Harold Budd - Sea, Swallow Me

  4. Candy Claws - Pangaea Girls (Magic Feeling)

  5. Strawberry Switchblade - Go Away 

  6. Horse Jumper of Love - Ugly Brunette

  7. Neon Indian Deadbeat Summer

  8. Film School - Crushin

  9. Jay Som - Turn Into

  10. Almighty Mighty - Slow Burner

  11. stella diana - 4.57

  12. Trauma Ray - Solstice

  13. Tamaryn - The Garden

  14. John Maus - Walls of Silence

  15. Beach House - Wildflower

  16. Infinity Girl - Don't believe

  17. M83 - New Map

  18. Frankie Rose - Night Swim

  19. Mac DeMarco - On the Level

  20. Chromatics - Night Drive

  21. Bored Nothing - Let down

  22. Still Corners - Berlin Lovers

  23. Marble Arch - Instant Love

  24. My Bloody Valentine - To Here Knows When 

  25. Alcian Blue - Years Too Late

  26. Sweet Trip - Milk

  27. Astrobrite - Dragonfly Pinkyfuzz

