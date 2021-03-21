  1. Slowdive - Morningrise

  2. Tokyo Tea Room - Forever Out Of Time

  3. Johnny Goth - Dancin Closer To The Edge

  4. Moondrive - Swallowing a Toad

  5. Pink Playground - Never Was

  6. Mars Argo - Runaway Runaway

  7. Strawberry Guy - Mrs Magic

  8. Rumskib - Dreampoppers Tribute

  9. The Shacks - Follow Me

  10. Beach House - Majorette

  11. Cocteau Twins - Carolyn's Fingers

  12. Cocteau Twins - For Phoebe Still a Baby

  13. Evergreen Days - Some Gorgeous Accident

  14. My Bloody Valentine - (When You Wake) You're Still In A Dream

  15. Sound of Ceres - My Spiral Arm

  16. Bolinas - Vacation

  17. Spiritualized - Ladies And Gentlemen We Are Floating In Space

  18. Gold Celeste- The Dreamers 

  19. My Bloody Valentine - Loomer

  20. Bloodhail - Have a Nice Life

  21. Verve - Star Sail

  22. oeil - strawberry cream

  23. Sunflower Bean - Human Ceremony

  24. Melody's Echo Chamber - I Follow You

  25. The Stargazer LIlies- Endless Days

  26. The Autumns - The Garden Ends

Load comments