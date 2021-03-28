Swirlies - Sounds Of Sebring
Gliss - Morning Light
Spiritualized - Shine a Light
Whirr - Leave
Catatonic Suns - Acid Wash
Echo Lake - Even the Blind
Soon / My Bloody Valentine
Japanese Breakfast - Diving Woman
Sunflower Bean - Human Ceremony
You'll Never Get to Heaven - Shared Dreams
Bleach Dream - Silent Star
Broadcast - Black Cat
CASTLEBEAT - I Follow
Grouper - Poison Tree
Cocteau Twins & Harold Budd - Sea, Swallow Me
Slowdive - Catch The Breeze
Cocteau Twins - Heaven or Las Vegas
Beach House - Lazuli
You'll Never Get to Heaven - Caught In Time, So Far Away
The Stargazer - Lilies Del Rey Mar
The Beatles - Blue Jay Way
Ovlov - Where's My Dini
Alison's Halo - Dozen
Tokyo Shoegazer - Fragments
Animalia 3/28/21
DJ Mars
