Animalia

  1. Swirlies - Sounds Of Sebring

  2. Gliss - Morning Light

  3. Spiritualized - Shine a Light 

  4. Whirr - Leave

  5. Catatonic Suns - Acid Wash

  6. Echo Lake - Even the Blind

  7. Soon / My Bloody Valentine

  8. Japanese Breakfast - Diving Woman

  9. Sunflower Bean - Human Ceremony

  10. You'll Never Get to Heaven - Shared Dreams

  11. Bleach Dream - Silent Star

  12. Broadcast - Black Cat

  13. CASTLEBEAT - I Follow

  14. Grouper - Poison Tree

  15. Cocteau Twins & Harold Budd - Sea, Swallow Me

  16. Slowdive - Catch The Breeze

  17. Cocteau Twins - Heaven or Las Vegas

  18. Beach House - Lazuli

  19. You'll Never Get to Heaven - Caught In Time, So Far Away

  20. The Stargazer - Lilies Del Rey Mar

  21. The Beatles - Blue Jay Way

  22. Ovlov - Where's My Dini

  23. Alison's Halo - Dozen

  24. Tokyo Shoegazer - Fragments

