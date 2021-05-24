1. Princess - Coco

2. Lazuli - Beach House

3. Dominoes - Peppermint Showers

4. Don't Know Why - Slowdive

5. With Me - Graywave

6. Bug - Minaxi 

7. Amphitrites Lost - The Holydrug Couple

8. Hypnotized - White Poppy

9. Malos Pensamientos - El Álamo

10. Alien - Wild Nothing

11. Green - The Black Tambourines

12. Alison - Slowdive 

13. Majorette - Beach House

14. I Found The F - Broadcast 

15. who sees you - my bloody valentine 

16. Yr Face - Yuck

17. Caught In Time, So Far Away - You'll Never Get to Heaven

18. Fell in Love (At the Water) - Candy Claws

19. Love's Easy Tears - Cocteau Twins

20. Show Me How (Album V) - Men I Trust

21. Human Ceremony - Sunflower Bean

22. Teen Dream - Bilinda Butchers

23. Those Eyes, That Mouth - Cocteau Twins

24. Pilotos - Coloresantos 

25. Blank - Glare

26. Shirley Temple Tidal Wave - Airiel 

Load comments