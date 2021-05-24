1. Princess - Coco
2. Lazuli - Beach House
3. Dominoes - Peppermint Showers
4. Don't Know Why - Slowdive
5. With Me - Graywave
6. Bug - Minaxi
7. Amphitrites Lost - The Holydrug Couple
8. Hypnotized - White Poppy
9. Malos Pensamientos - El Álamo
10. Alien - Wild Nothing
11. Green - The Black Tambourines
12. Alison - Slowdive
13. Majorette - Beach House
14. I Found The F - Broadcast
15. who sees you - my bloody valentine
16. Yr Face - Yuck
17. Caught In Time, So Far Away - You'll Never Get to Heaven
18. Fell in Love (At the Water) - Candy Claws
19. Love's Easy Tears - Cocteau Twins
20. Show Me How (Album V) - Men I Trust
21. Human Ceremony - Sunflower Bean
22. Teen Dream - Bilinda Butchers
23. Those Eyes, That Mouth - Cocteau Twins
24. Pilotos - Coloresantos
25. Blank - Glare
26. Shirley Temple Tidal Wave - Airiel