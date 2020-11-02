Blind Mr Jones - Spooky Vibes
Moving Holiday - Lilian
Medicine - The Pink
Trans Am - Motr
Study of the Lifeless - You Kill Me Everyday
TOYEN - Last free swans!
Echo Lake - Waves
Malory - Words
My Bloody Valentine - Sometimes
Beach House - Lazuli
Washed Out - Feel It All Around
Millay - Liminal Green
Graywave - With Me
Pale Saints - Sight of You
Tokyo Shoegazer - Fragments
Medicine - The Pink
Alcian Blue - Years Too Late
Slowdive - Summer Daze
Blouse - Firestarter
PAPERCUTS - dead love
Melody's Echo Chamber - Endless Shore
Best Coast - When I'm With You
Moon Phase - Etched in Ash
Only - Heard Her
Cults - Always Forever