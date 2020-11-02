  1. Blind Mr Jones - Spooky Vibes

  1. Moving Holiday - Lilian

  2. Medicine - The Pink

  3. Trans Am - Motr

  4. Study of the Lifeless - You Kill Me Everyday

  5. TOYEN - Last free swans!

  6. Echo Lake - Waves

  7. Malory - Words

  8. My Bloody Valentine - Sometimes

  9. Beach House - Lazuli

  10. Washed Out - Feel It All Around

  11. Millay - Liminal Green

  12. Graywave - With Me

  13. Pale Saints - Sight of You

  14. Tokyo Shoegazer - Fragments

  15. Medicine - The Pink

  16. Alcian Blue - Years Too Late

  17. Slowdive - Summer Daze

  18. Blouse - Firestarter

  19. PAPERCUTS - dead love

  20. Melody's Echo Chamber - Endless Shore

  21. Best Coast - When I'm With You

  22. Moon Phase - Etched in Ash

  23. Only - Heard Her

  24. Cults - Always Forever

Load comments