It’s an ethereal wall of sound. It’s Animalia, the only shoegaze show in Baton Rouge. Shoegaze with your host DJ Mars for a spectacular night of classic 1980s British shoegaze to modern international shoegaze. Only on Saturdays from 9-11 p.m. on 91.1 KLSU!
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 47%
- Feels Like: 65°
- Heat Index: 65°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 65°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:06:49 AM
- Sunset: 07:16:50 PM
- Dew Point: 45°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy. High 76F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana... Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday, April 11... The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * Until Sunday, April 11. * At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 51.4 feet. * Flood stage is 48.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise to 51.7 feet early Tuesday afternoon. * Impact...At 51.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps and river bottom farm land will be under water. &&
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:06:49 AM
Sunset: 07:16:50 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:05:37 AM
Sunset: 07:17:27 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: ESE @ 13mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 96%
Sunrise: 07:04:24 AM
Sunset: 07:18:04 PM
Humidity: 84%
Wind: S @ 14mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Chance of Rain: 94%
Sunrise: 07:03:12 AM
Sunset: 07:18:42 PM
Humidity: 84%
Wind: SE @ 11mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 77%
Sunrise: 07:02 AM
Sunset: 07:19:19 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: SSW @ 20mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 14%
Sunrise: 07:00:48 AM
Sunset: 07:19:56 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: E @ 6mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 48%
Sunrise: 06:59:36 AM
Sunset: 07:20:33 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: S @ 11mph
UV Index: 7 High
Saturday Night
Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.