Videotheque- Dollar
Heaven Knows- When In Rome
She’s In Parties- Bauhaus
More Than This- Roxy Music
Cloudbusting - 2018 Remaster- Kate Bush
L.O.V.E. Love- Orange Juice
Effigy (I’m Not An)- Ministry
Wishful Thinking- China Crisis
Suffer The Children- Tears For Fears
Searching for Heaven- Pauline Murray
Da Da Da- Trio
Gods of War- Def Leppard
Bad Is Bad- Huey Lewis & The News
Mirror Man - 1997 Remaster- Talk Talk
This World of Water- New Musik
Don’t Change- INXS
Collapsing New People- Fad Gadget
Haunted When The Minutes Drag - USA Edit- Love and Rockets
Coming Around Again- Carly Simon
Time (Clock Of The Heart)- Culture Club
Saved By Zero- The Fixx
So Long- Fischer-Z
Take Me Home Tonight- Eddie Money
I Ran (So Far Away)- A Flock Of Seagulls
Age of Consent - 2015 Remaster- New Order
In the Night - 2018 Remaster- Pet Shop Boys
A Day Without Me- U2
Put On Your Old Brown Shows- Supertramp