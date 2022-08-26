Back to the 80s

Cccan’t You See- Vicious Pink

 

Major Tom - Coming Home- Peter Schilling

 

Guilty- Classix Nouveaux

 

The Price Of Love- Bon Jovi

 

Love Like Blood- Killing Joke

 

I Wish You Were Here- Simple Minds

 

Pictures of You- The Cure

 

Chamber of Hellos- Wire Train

 

Inside Out- Martin Dupont

 

Mirror Man - Remastered- The Human League

 

Made In Munich- M

 

Real Wild Child (Wild One)- Iggy Pop

 

Right On Track- Breakfast Club

 

Never Too Much- Luther Vandross

 

Jump to It- Aretha Franklin

 

Overkill- Men At Work

 

Infected - Remastered 2022- The The

 

7th Time- Clan of Xymox

 

That Smiling Face - Remastered 2014- Camouflage

 

Nowhere Girl - Radio Edit- B-Movie

 

The Killing Moon- Echo & the Bunnymen

 

Rise- Public Image Ltd.

 

Big Talk- Warrant

 

Love Hurts- Nazareth

 

Doot Doot- Freur

