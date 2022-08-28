Back to the 80s

Living in a Box- Living In A Box

Right Between the Eyes- Wax

My Heart Goes Bang (Get Me To The Doctor)- Dead Or Alive

Let’s Groove- Earth, Wind & Fire

Winning the War- ’Til Tuesday

Rain In The Summertime- The Alarm

Dancing Until Midnight (Remastered)- Pseudo Echo

Stories For Boys - Remastered 2008 - U2

Satellite- The Hooters

Girl You Know It’s True- Milli Vanilli

Long Hot Summer - Single Version- The Style Council

Lose Your Love - Single Version- Blancmange

Baby I’m a Star- Prince

You Should Hear How She Talks About You- Melissa Manchester

The Best- Tina Turner

Victim of Love- The Cars

Roam- The B-52’s

Help Me- Oingo Boingo

Big Wheel- Mental As Anything

Hungry Like the Wolf - 2009 Remaster- Duran Duran

Tonight Is Forever - 2018 Remaster- Pet Shop Boys

Great Southern Land- ICEHOUSE

The Politics of Dancing- Re-Flex

Ghost of Love- Fiction Factory

A Victory of Love- Alphaville

Once in a Lifetime - 2006 Remaster- Chicago

