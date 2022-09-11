I Hear Motion- Models
Words - Remastered- Missing Persons
Never Can Say Goodbyes- The Communards
A Song From Under The Floorboards - Remastered 2007- Magazine
Video Killed The Radio Star- The Buggles
It Must Be Love- Madness
This Is the Day- The The
I’ve Been In Love Before- Cutting Crew
Love Plus One- Haircut 100
Walking in the Dark- Deckchairs Overboard
Absolute - 2022 Remaster- Scritti Politti
No Parking (On the Dance Floor) - Radio Mix- Midnight Star
Too Late For Goodbyes- Julian Lennon
Shake the Disease - 2006 Remaster- Depeche Mode
Promises, Promises- Naked Eyes
Restless- Dear Enemy
Another Day- Car Crash Set
Nobody’s Business- Billy Idol
One Thing Leads To Another- The Fixx
Reap the Wild Wind - 2009 Remaster- Ultravox
Island- T’Pau
Orange Appled- Cocteau Twins
Love And Anger- Kate Bush
Suddenly Last Summer - Remastered- The Motels
Death of a Disco Dancer - 2011 Remaster- The Smiths
Headlights on the Parade- The Blue Nile