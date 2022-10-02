Back to the 80s

I Love Rock ’N Roll- Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

Pour Some Sugar On Me- Def Leppard

Don’t Talk to Strangers- Dio

Cult of Personality (Re-Recorded / Remastered)- Living Colour

Cold as Ice- Foreigner

Breakfast In America - Remastered- Supertramp

Jump - 2015 Remaster- Van Halen

Sometimes She Cries- Warrant

Sweet Child O’ Mine- Guns N’ Roses

Don’t Stop Believing’- Journey

I’ll Be There For You- Bon Jovi

Where Is My Mind - Remastered- Pixies

M- The Cure

Swamp Thing- The Chameleons

Lonely Is The Night- Billy Squier

Tell Me When It’s Over- The Dream Syndicate

I Wanna Destroy You- The Soft Boys

Rebel Yell- Billy Idol

Call Me- Blondie

The One I Love - Remastered 2012- R.E.M.

Teen Age Riot (Album Version)- Sonic Youth

Keep on Loving You- REO Speedwagon

Don’t Dream It’s Over- Crowded House

Broken Wings- Mr. Mister

October- U2

