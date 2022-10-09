Back to the 80s

I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool - (Duet With George Jones)- Barbara Mandrell

Lookin’ for Love- Johnny Lee

Evangeline- Emmylou Harris

Amarillo By Morning- George Strait

Islands In the Stream- Dolly Parton Kenny Rogers

Why Not Me- The Judds

Elvira- The Oak Ridge Boys

Crazy For Your Love- Exile

Set ‘Em Up Joe- Vern Gosdin

Baby’s Got Her Blue Jeans On- Mel McDaniel

I Love a Rainy Night- Eddie Rabbitt

Little Rock- Reba McEntire

Somebody’s Knockin’- Terri Gibbs

Redneck Girl- The Bellamy Brothers

Guitars, Cadillacs- Dwight Yoakam

I Loved ‘Em Every One- T.G. Sheppard

Nobody- Sylvia

Smoky Mountain Rain- Ronnie Milsap

I Wish That I could Fall In Love Today- Barbara Mandrell

Two Dozen Roses- Shenandoah

Old Hippie- The Bellamy Brothers

 

Love At The Five And Dime- Nancy Griffith

Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)- Dan Seals

We’ve Got Tonight- Kenny Rogers, Sheen Easton

Love Me Like You Used To- Tanya Tucker

Stand By Me - Single Version- Mickey Giley

Miami, My Amy- Keith Whitley

Always on My Mind- Willie Nelson

He Stopped Loving Her Today- George Jones

