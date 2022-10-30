Back to the 80s

(Don’t Fear) The Reaper- Blue Öyster Cult

I’ve Seen That Face Before (Libertango)- Grace Jones

Twilight Zone- Golden Earring

Black Taxi- Strawberry Switchblade 

Halloween- Siouxsie and the Banshees

Dead Man’s Party- Oingo Boingo

Devil Inside- INXS

Somebody’s Watching Me- Rockwell

Super Freak- Rick James

Thriller- Michael Jackson

Ghostbusters- Ray Parker Jr.

I Want Candy- Bow Wow Wow

Walk Like an Egyptian- The Bangles

No Spill Blood- Oingo Boingo

Pet Sematary- Ramones

Bark at the Moon- Ozzy Osborne

For Whom The Bell Tolls (Remastered)- Metallica

Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)- Journey

(I Just) Died In Your Arms- Cutting Crew

Night of the Vampire- Roky Erickson

Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)- Kate Bush

The Funeral Party - 2005 Remaster- The Cure

Eyes Without A Face- Billy Idol

The Killing Moon- Echo & the Bunnymen

