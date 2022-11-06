Back to the 80s

It’s Tricky- Run-D.M.C.

Push It- Salt-N-Pepa

Ladies First- Queen Latifah, Monie Love

Don’t Believe The Hype- Public Enemy

Shake Your Rump- Beastie Boys

Talkin’ All That Jazz- Stetsasonic

Smooth Operator- Big Daddy Kane

Microphone Fiend- Eric B. & Rakim

Kickin’ 4 Brooklyn- MC Lyte

Wild Thing- Tone-Loc

Supersonic- J.J. Fad

Cars With The Boom- L’Trimm

Just a Friend- Biz Markie

Parents Just Don’t Understand- DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince

How Ya Like Me Now- Kool Moe Dee

Bust A Move- Young MC

Rapper’s Delight- The Sugarhill Gang

It Takes Two- Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock

The Show- Doug E. Fresh, Doug E. Fresh & The Get Fresh Crew

Planet Rock- Afrika Bambaataa, The Soulsonic Force

Hard Times- Run D.M.C.

I Got Da Feelin’- Sweet Tee

Load comments