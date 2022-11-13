Back to the 80s

I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)- Whitney Houston

Heaven Is A Place On Earth- Belinda Carlisle

Manic Monday- The Bangles

I Think We’re Alone Now- Tiffany

Tell It to My Heart- Taylor Dayne

Kids In America- Kim Wilde

Goria- Laura Branigan

Lucky Star- Madonna

Straight Up- Paula Abdul

Jump (For My Love)- The Pointer Sisters

Michael Who Walks by Night- Strawberry Switchblade

Freeway Of Love- Aretha Franklin

Cruel Summer- Bananarama

Vacation- The Go-Go’s

What’s Love Got to Do with It - 2015 Remaster- Tina Turner

When I Think Of You- Janet Jackson

Jesse- Carly Simon

Total Eclipse of the Heart- Bonnie Tyler

Take My Breath Away- Berlin

Hounds Of Love- Kate Bush

Time After Time- Cyndi Lauper

Bette Davis Eyes- Kim Carnes

Don’t Wanna Lose You- Gloria Estefan

If This Is Love- Melissa Manchester

Load comments