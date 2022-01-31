This Bedside Radio marks the end of January, so I hope this playlist not only lets you forget about your typical Monday struggles, but also your month's struggles. Plenty of good instrumental folk and funk here for ya.
- Don’t Run Into the Dark So Quick by Jon Bap
- Holding Hands by The Magic Lantern
- Ti-de by KOKOROKO
- Solar Pilgrim by Twain
- Far Away by Tomppabeats
- Remember the Rain by Kadhja Bonet
- If I Run, He Runs by Don Philippe
- God Only Knows by She & Him
- Enter Goddess by Nigel Godrich
- Moon Song by beeabadoobee
- Boy, I’m Just a Loser For Your Love by Good Morning
- Driving South by The Clientele
- People Can’t Stop Chillin’ by Sports
- Dream State / Familiar Place (Live) by Lucy Dacus
- Night by Dr. Dog
- Have You Ever Been (To Electric Dreamland) by Nai Palm
- Abusey Junction by KOKOROKO
- Starflower by Raveena
- Wonder and Amaze by Pamela Bruner
- Hypnosis by Raveena
- Age of Consent by Justice Der
- Nova by Anna Wise & Jon Bap
- Baby Where You Are by Shannon Lay