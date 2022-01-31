Bedside Radio graphic

This Bedside Radio marks the end of January, so I hope this playlist not only lets you forget about your typical Monday struggles, but also your month's struggles. Plenty of good instrumental folk and funk here for ya.

  1. Don’t Run Into the Dark So Quick by Jon Bap
  2. Holding Hands by The Magic Lantern
  3. Ti-de by KOKOROKO
  4. Solar Pilgrim by Twain
  5. Far Away by Tomppabeats
  6. Remember the Rain by Kadhja Bonet
  7. If I Run, He Runs by Don Philippe
  8. God Only Knows by She & Him
  9. Enter Goddess by Nigel Godrich
  10. Moon Song by beeabadoobee
  11. Boy, I’m Just a Loser For Your Love by Good Morning
  12. Driving South by The Clientele
  13. People Can’t Stop Chillin’ by Sports
  14. Dream State / Familiar Place (Live) by Lucy Dacus
  15. Night by Dr. Dog
  16. Have You Ever Been (To Electric Dreamland) by Nai Palm
  17. Abusey Junction by KOKOROKO
  18. Starflower by Raveena
  19. Wonder and Amaze by Pamela Bruner
  20. Hypnosis by Raveena
  21. Age of Consent by Justice Der
  22. Nova by Anna Wise & Jon Bap
  23. Baby Where You Are by Shannon Lay
