Another Monday, another two hours of sleepy music -- enjoy :)
Wonderful by The Beach Boys
Hurts Me Too by Faye Webster
Image & Collage by Harumi Hosono
Kristofferson’s Theme by Alexandre Dusplat
For River – Piano (Johnny’s Theme) by Kan Gao
Theme from Harry’s Game by Paul Brennan, Ciaran Brennan, Voces8 and Gareth McLearnon
Bambi by Clairo
The Last Waltz by Toru Takemitsu and Andrea Dieci
To The Moon – Piano (Ending Version) by Kan Gao
Manhattan by Blossom Dearie
On the Nature of Daylight by Max Richter
Lady Bird by Jon Brion
Soren by Beabadoobee
Max & Chlo;e by DOLKINS
Susie May by Beabadoobee
Piano Quartet No. 1 in G Minor, K. 478: II. Andante by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Beatitudes by Vladimir Martynov, Conspirare and Craig Hella Johnson
Light Blue by Ron Carter
Glad to Be Unhappy by Paul Desmond
Old Man River by The Beach Boys
Peace Piece by Bill Evans
I Didn’t Know What Time It Was by David Fitzpatrick Trio
Untitled #2 by Alaskan Tapes