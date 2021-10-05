Bedside Radio graphic

Another Monday, another two hours of sleepy music -- enjoy :)

Wonderful by The Beach Boys

Hurts Me Too by Faye Webster

Image & Collage by Harumi Hosono

Kristofferson’s Theme by Alexandre Dusplat

For River – Piano (Johnny’s Theme) by Kan Gao

Theme from Harry’s Game by Paul Brennan, Ciaran Brennan, Voces8 and Gareth McLearnon

Bambi by Clairo

The Last Waltz by Toru Takemitsu and Andrea Dieci

To The Moon – Piano (Ending Version) by Kan Gao

Manhattan by Blossom Dearie

On the Nature of Daylight by Max Richter

Lady Bird by Jon Brion

Soren by Beabadoobee

Max & Chlo;e by DOLKINS

Susie May by Beabadoobee

Piano Quartet No. 1 in G Minor, K. 478: II. Andante by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

The Beatitudes by Vladimir Martynov, Conspirare and Craig Hella Johnson

Light Blue by Ron Carter

Glad to Be Unhappy by Paul Desmond

Old Man River by The Beach Boys

Peace Piece by Bill Evans

I Didn’t Know What Time It Was by David Fitzpatrick Trio

Untitled #2 by Alaskan Tapes

