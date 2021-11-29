Falling by Julee Cruise
At Seventeen by Janis Ian
The Fairest of The Seasons by Nico
Paper Clips by Holly Henry
We’ll Meet Again by She & Him
Ballad of the Sad Young Man by Roberta Flack
Theme for Ernie by Bevort 3
Lilac Wine by Nina Simone
Violets for your Furs by Jutta Hipp
The World Is Waiting for the Sunrise by The Chordettes
Some Other Time by Bernadette Peters
Le Carnaval des Animaux by Camille Saint-Saens
Moon River by Henry Mancini & Audrey Hepburn
Why Try To Change Me Now by Fiona Apple
How Deep Is The Ocean by Diana Krall
Hymn for Piano (Interlude) by Nia Imani
Now At Last by Blossom Dearie
Honeybee by Connie Converse
Harp Concerto: III. Lullaby by Jennifer Higdon
Did You Ever Hurt for Me? By Jess Benko
Vapor Trails by Grouper