Welcome another week of calm tunes and sleepy vibes with Bedside Radio every Monday night. Tonight's music focuses more on Hispanic and French music but there's still a good mix of everything to get you to bed. Enjoy!
Si tu vois ma mère by Sidney Bechet and Claude Luter et son orchestra
Music from El Destino by Dora Luz
Natascha by Peter Thomas Sound Orchestra
Saccharine by Atta Boy
Sligo River Blues by John Fahey
Park Music by Scott James
I Miss You by Jonny Kerry
The Man I Love by George Gershwin
Joy by George Winston
Musetta’s Waltz by Giacomo Puccini
D.A. Blues by Paul Gonsalves
Amore che nasce by Piero Piccioni
Ave Maria, Op. 52 No. 6 by Leopold Stokowski, Philadelphia Orchestra and the Disney Studio Chorus
No Other Love by Jo Stafford
Night Lets by The Gerry Mulligan Quintet
Je te veux by Erik Satie, Alexandre Tharaud and Juliette
Nocturne No. 2, Op. 9 No. 2 by Frédéric Chopin
Gnossienne: No. 1 by Erik Satie and Alexandre Tharaud
Yesterdays by Luiz Bonfa
¿Qué Se Siente Que Me Gustes Tanto? By Daniel and Me Estás Matando
La Llorona (feat. Los Macorinos) by Natalia Lafourcade
Butterfly by Adrianne Lenker
Rest Your Head by George Winston
Firebird Suite by Igor Stravinsky and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra