Welcome another week of calm tunes and sleepy vibes with Bedside Radio every Monday night. Tonight's music focuses more on Hispanic and French music but there's still a good mix of everything to get you to bed. Enjoy!

Si tu vois ma mère by Sidney Bechet and Claude Luter et son orchestra

Music from El Destino by Dora Luz

Natascha by Peter Thomas Sound Orchestra

Saccharine by Atta Boy

Sligo River Blues by John Fahey

Park Music by Scott James

I Miss You by Jonny Kerry

The Man I Love by George Gershwin

Joy by George Winston

Musetta’s Waltz by Giacomo Puccini

D.A. Blues by Paul Gonsalves

Amore che nasce by Piero Piccioni

Ave Maria, Op. 52 No. 6 by Leopold Stokowski, Philadelphia Orchestra and the Disney Studio Chorus

No Other Love by Jo Stafford

Night Lets by The Gerry Mulligan Quintet

Je te veux by Erik Satie, Alexandre Tharaud and Juliette

Nocturne No. 2, Op. 9 No. 2 by Frédéric Chopin

Gnossienne: No. 1 by Erik Satie and Alexandre Tharaud

Yesterdays by Luiz Bonfa

¿Qué Se Siente Que Me Gustes Tanto? By Daniel and Me Estás Matando

La Llorona (feat. Los Macorinos) by Natalia Lafourcade

Butterfly by Adrianne Lenker

Rest Your Head by George Winston

Firebird Suite by Igor Stravinsky and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra

