Happy Valentine's Day sleepy people! I nearly moved my show day and time at the start of the semester, but once I checked my calendar and saw it fell on Valentine's Day I had to stick with Monday nights. I've got a nice selection of dreamy romantic oldies to play, with release years ranging from 1934 all the way down to 1987, with a special focus on the '50s.

I hope you all *love* the music tonight and that it can put you in your romantic feels as you drift to sleep <3 

💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕

  1. Baby, You’re My Kind (1973) by Blossom Dearie & Pete Morgan
  2. Sunday Afternoon (1973) by Blossom Dearie
  3. Lavender – Take 4 (1961) by The Beach Boys
  4. Come Softly To Me (1959) by The Fleetwoods
  5. Dream a Little Dream of Me (1957) by Doris Day
  6. Moonglow (1936) by Benny Goodman Quartet
  7. No Other Love (1950) by Jo Stafford
  8. Two Sleepy People (1938) by Fats Waller
  9. The Star-Crossed Lovers (aka Pretty Girl) (1957) by Duke Ellington
  10. We’ll Meet Again (1949) by The Ink Spots
  11. Embraceable You (1940) by Judy Garland
  12. Amore che nasce (1958) by Piero Piccioni
  13. The Very Thought of You (1934) by Al Bowlly and the Ray Noble Orchestra
  14. Again (1949) by Doris Day & The Mellomen
  15. You’re Mine, You! (1964) By Chet Baker
  16. Hey, That’s No Way to Say Goodbye (1967) by Leonard Cohen
  17. If I Should Lose You by Nina Simone
  18. Musetta’s Waltz by Giacomo Puccini (from Moonstruck)
  19. I’m Confessin’ (That I Love You) (1964) by Dean Martin
  20. Black Is The Color Of My True Love’s Hair (1959) by Nina Simone
  21. Autumn In New York (1957) by Ella Fitzgerland & Louis Armstrong
  22. I’m Glad There Is You (1955) by Julie London
  23. Dream (1944) by The Pied Pipers
  24. I Fall In Love Too Easily (1954) by Chet Baker
  25. There Will Never Be Another (1978) by Paul Weston
  26. It’s Been A Long, Long Time (1945) by Les Paul & Bing Crosby
  27. Suzanne (1964) by Leonard Cohen
  28. I Miss You So (1951) by Nat King Cole Trio
  29. We Three (My Echo, My Shadow and Me) (1949) by The Ink Spots
