Happy Valentine's Day sleepy people! I nearly moved my show day and time at the start of the semester, but once I checked my calendar and saw it fell on Valentine's Day I had to stick with Monday nights. I've got a nice selection of dreamy romantic oldies to play, with release years ranging from 1934 all the way down to 1987, with a special focus on the '50s.
I hope you all *love* the music tonight and that it can put you in your romantic feels as you drift to sleep <3
💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕
- Baby, You’re My Kind (1973) by Blossom Dearie & Pete Morgan
- Sunday Afternoon (1973) by Blossom Dearie
- Lavender – Take 4 (1961) by The Beach Boys
- Come Softly To Me (1959) by The Fleetwoods
- Dream a Little Dream of Me (1957) by Doris Day
- Moonglow (1936) by Benny Goodman Quartet
- No Other Love (1950) by Jo Stafford
- Two Sleepy People (1938) by Fats Waller
- The Star-Crossed Lovers (aka Pretty Girl) (1957) by Duke Ellington
- We’ll Meet Again (1949) by The Ink Spots
- Embraceable You (1940) by Judy Garland
- Amore che nasce (1958) by Piero Piccioni
- The Very Thought of You (1934) by Al Bowlly and the Ray Noble Orchestra
- Again (1949) by Doris Day & The Mellomen
- You’re Mine, You! (1964) By Chet Baker
- Hey, That’s No Way to Say Goodbye (1967) by Leonard Cohen
- If I Should Lose You by Nina Simone
- Musetta’s Waltz by Giacomo Puccini (from Moonstruck)
- I’m Confessin’ (That I Love You) (1964) by Dean Martin
- Black Is The Color Of My True Love’s Hair (1959) by Nina Simone
- Autumn In New York (1957) by Ella Fitzgerland & Louis Armstrong
- I’m Glad There Is You (1955) by Julie London
- Dream (1944) by The Pied Pipers
- I Fall In Love Too Easily (1954) by Chet Baker
- There Will Never Be Another (1978) by Paul Weston
- It’s Been A Long, Long Time (1945) by Les Paul & Bing Crosby
- Suzanne (1964) by Leonard Cohen
- I Miss You So (1951) by Nat King Cole Trio
- We Three (My Echo, My Shadow and Me) (1949) by The Ink Spots