Tonight's playlist is inspired by the fantasy shows I've been watching lately, so I'd maybe describe it as Mort Garson meets "Howl's Moving Castle" meets "Legend of Zelda" (all of which are featured on the show). Definitely a switch from the normal stuff.
It's also *fully* instrumental tonight, so perfect for studying, taking a long drive or strolling down the street before heading to bed. Enjoy 🌙
Note: Some of the songs are not featured on Spotify, but similar versions are included in the Spotify playlist below.
- Prelude by The Blasting Company
- These Days by Vitamin String Quartet
- Fruit of Dreams by Les Baxter
- Ricordandoti by Piero Umiliani
- Word II by Shigeo Sekito
- The Golden Hour by Louie Zong
- Music Box Song by ConcernedApe
- (forever?????????) by glass beach
- Ghost Choir by Louie Zong
- Great Fairy’s Fountain Theme by the Legend of Zelda 25th Anniversary Special Orchestra
- Mystery of Love by Hannah Stater
- Dance of the Moonlight Jellies (Played on my grandfather's guitar) by ConcernedApe
- Photograph by Arcade Fire & Owen Pallett
- Snowy by Toby Fox
- Zelda’s Lullaby by Koji Kondo
- Sophie’s Tomorrow by Eminence Symphony Orchestra
- Grave of the Fireflies – Home Sweet Home by Vitamin String Quartet
- Colette by Thomas Ades
- The Boy Who Swallowed A Star by L’Orchestra Cinematique
- Promise of the World by Patti Rudisill & PurpleShala
- Night Time by Alexandre Desplat & Aaron Zigman
- Death of Rat by Alexandre Desplat
- Rhapsody in Green by Mort Garson
- Soft Meadow by Green-House
- Free Skating by Michael Giacchino
- 2:00 AM (from “Animal Crossing”) by diagoro789
- Kokiri Forest by Super Piano 64
- Fallen Down by David Peacock & Augustine Mayuga Gonzales
- Julia by Reeder
- Kakariko Village by TPR
- Neverland – demo by Zeph
- Connie’s Theme by aivi & surasshu
- Off to Bed by The Blasting Company
- Inside My House; Some Place I Keep Dreaming About by Ricky Eat Acid
- Tears of Joy by Michael Giacchino