Tonight's playlist is inspired by the fantasy shows I've been watching lately, so I'd maybe describe it as Mort Garson meets "Howl's Moving Castle" meets "Legend of Zelda" (all of which are featured on the show). Definitely a switch from the normal stuff.

It's also *fully* instrumental tonight, so perfect for studying, taking a long drive or strolling down the street before heading to bed. Enjoy 🌙

Note: Some of the songs are not featured on Spotify, but similar versions are included in the Spotify playlist below.

 

  1. Prelude by The Blasting Company
  2. These Days by Vitamin String Quartet
  3. Fruit of Dreams by Les Baxter
  4. Ricordandoti by Piero Umiliani
  5. Word II by Shigeo Sekito
  6. The Golden Hour by Louie Zong
  7. Music Box Song by ConcernedApe
  8. (forever?????????) by glass beach
  9. Ghost Choir by Louie Zong
  10. Great Fairy’s Fountain Theme by the Legend of Zelda 25th Anniversary Special Orchestra
  11. Mystery of Love by Hannah Stater
  12. Dance of the Moonlight Jellies (Played on my grandfather's guitar) by ConcernedApe
  13. Photograph by Arcade Fire & Owen Pallett
  14. Snowy by Toby Fox
  15. Zelda’s Lullaby by Koji Kondo
  16. Sophie’s Tomorrow by Eminence Symphony Orchestra
  17. Grave of the Fireflies – Home Sweet Home by Vitamin String Quartet
  18. Colette by Thomas Ades
  19. The Boy Who Swallowed A Star by L’Orchestra Cinematique
  20. Promise of the World by Patti Rudisill & PurpleShala
  21. Night Time by Alexandre Desplat & Aaron Zigman
  22. Death of Rat by Alexandre Desplat
  23. Rhapsody in Green by Mort Garson
  24. Soft Meadow by Green-House
  25. Free Skating by Michael Giacchino
  26. 2:00 AM (from “Animal Crossing”) by diagoro789
  27. Kokiri Forest by Super Piano 64
  28. Fallen Down by David Peacock & Augustine Mayuga Gonzales
  29. Julia by Reeder
  30. Kakariko Village by TPR
  31. Neverland – demo by Zeph
  32. Connie’s Theme by aivi & surasshu
  33. Off to Bed by The Blasting Company
  34. Inside My House; Some Place I Keep Dreaming About by Ricky Eat Acid
  35. Tears of Joy by Michael Giacchino
