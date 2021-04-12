HIPPIE SPACE ANGEL

Get to know DJ Hippie Space Angel in her first show ever with some of her favorite relaxing bedtime songs.

Free Fallin' by Tom Petty

Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic by The Police

Smile Like You Mean It by The Killers

Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head by B.J. Thomas

Space Girl by Frances Forever

SUPERBLOOM by MisterWives

Put Your Records On by Ritt Momney

The Love Club by Lorde

Higher Ground by Odesza (feat. Naomi Wild)

Take It Easy - 2013 Remaster by The Eagles

Shake It Out by Florence + the Machine

Landslide by Fleetwood Mac

Your Song by Elton John

What a Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong

How to Disappear by Lana Del Rey

Take Care by Beach House

Single by The Neighbourhood

ily (I love you baby) by Surf Mesa (feat. Emilee)

Drifter by Hippie Sabotage

Heat Waves by Glass Animals

Cooks by Still Woozy

Come Out And Play by Billie Eilish

Strawberry Fields Forever by The Beetles

You're the One by The Black Keys 

I Wanna Be Yours by Arctic Monkeys

Where Is My Mind by The Pixies

New Person, Same Old Mistakes by Tame Impala

After the Storm by Kali Uchis ft. Tyler the Creator & Bootsy Collins

Death Bed by Powfu

