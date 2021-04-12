Get to know DJ Hippie Space Angel in her first show ever with some of her favorite relaxing bedtime songs.
Free Fallin' by Tom Petty
Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic by The Police
Smile Like You Mean It by The Killers
Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head by B.J. Thomas
Space Girl by Frances Forever
SUPERBLOOM by MisterWives
Put Your Records On by Ritt Momney
The Love Club by Lorde
Higher Ground by Odesza (feat. Naomi Wild)
Take It Easy - 2013 Remaster by The Eagles
Shake It Out by Florence + the Machine
Landslide by Fleetwood Mac
Your Song by Elton John
What a Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong
How to Disappear by Lana Del Rey
Take Care by Beach House
Single by The Neighbourhood
ily (I love you baby) by Surf Mesa (feat. Emilee)
Drifter by Hippie Sabotage
Heat Waves by Glass Animals
Cooks by Still Woozy
Come Out And Play by Billie Eilish
Strawberry Fields Forever by The Beetles
You're the One by The Black Keys
I Wanna Be Yours by Arctic Monkeys
Where Is My Mind by The Pixies
New Person, Same Old Mistakes by Tame Impala
After the Storm by Kali Uchis ft. Tyler the Creator & Bootsy Collins
Death Bed by Powfu