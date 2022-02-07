Bedside Radio graphic

Back at it again with another two hours of Bedside Radio! I decided to go pretty much full jazz this week, mostly featuring some classic jazz artists like Chet Baker, Bill Evans and Dave Brubeck. I hope you enjoy the show, and tune back in next week for a chill Valentine's Day special.

  1. Misty by Erroll Garner
  2. Utrus Horas by Orchestra Baobab
  3. Bossa Antigua by Paul Desmond
  4. It Could Happen To You by Herb Ellis
  5. Prisoner of Love by Veronica Swift
  6. My Ideal by Kenny Dorham
  7. Stars (Live at Monreux) by Nina Simone
  8. Blue and Sentimental by Oscar Peterson
  9. You Keep Coming Back Like a Song by Red Garland
  10. Bye Bye Blackbird by Peggy Lee
  11. How Long Has This Been Going On by Keith Jarrett
  12. 1959 – Extended Version by Alexandre Desplat
  13. Laurie and Jo on the Hill by Alexandre Desplat
  14. You Go To My Head by Billie Holiday
  15. Soiree by Bill Evans
  16. Emily by Paul Desmond
  17. A Cigarette and a Silhouette by Mildred Bailey
  18. George Gershwin’s Song Book: The Man I Love by Dag Achatz
  19. Autumn in Washington Square by Dave Brubeck
  20. Lost in a Blue Note by April Barrows
  21. I waited for you by Chet Baker
