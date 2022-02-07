Back at it again with another two hours of Bedside Radio! I decided to go pretty much full jazz this week, mostly featuring some classic jazz artists like Chet Baker, Bill Evans and Dave Brubeck. I hope you enjoy the show, and tune back in next week for a chill Valentine's Day special.
- Misty by Erroll Garner
- Utrus Horas by Orchestra Baobab
- Bossa Antigua by Paul Desmond
- It Could Happen To You by Herb Ellis
- Prisoner of Love by Veronica Swift
- My Ideal by Kenny Dorham
- Stars (Live at Monreux) by Nina Simone
- Blue and Sentimental by Oscar Peterson
- You Keep Coming Back Like a Song by Red Garland
- Bye Bye Blackbird by Peggy Lee
- How Long Has This Been Going On by Keith Jarrett
- 1959 – Extended Version by Alexandre Desplat
- Laurie and Jo on the Hill by Alexandre Desplat
- You Go To My Head by Billie Holiday
- Soiree by Bill Evans
- Emily by Paul Desmond
- A Cigarette and a Silhouette by Mildred Bailey
- George Gershwin’s Song Book: The Man I Love by Dag Achatz
- Autumn in Washington Square by Dave Brubeck
- Lost in a Blue Note by April Barrows
- I waited for you by Chet Baker