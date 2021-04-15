Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Donaldsonville affecting Ascension Parish. Mississippi River At Baton Rouge affecting West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parishes. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Friday, April 23... The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River At Baton Rouge. * Until Friday, April 23. * At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 38.9 feet. * Flood stage is 35.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will crest near 38.5 feet today and tomorrow before beginning to fall. The river will fall below flood stage by late next week. * Impact...At 38.0 feet, River traffic and industrial activity on the river side of the levees will be greatly affected. Navigational safety regulations will be strictly enforced. &&