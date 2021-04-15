HIPPIE SPACE ANGEL

Mixed Emotions

Pancakes for Dinner by Lizzy McAlpine

Heather by Conan Gray

No. 1 Party Anthem by Arctic Monkeys

Make Believe by Shallou

Half-Moon Bag by Feng Suave

Clouds by BORNS

Dancing With Your Ghost by Sasha Sloan

Melting by Kali Uchis

Easily by Bruno Major

Bubblegum by Clairo

White Mustang by Lana Del Rey

Crybaby (slowed) by The Neighbourhood

These Days by The Black Keys

Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish

Call It Fate, Call It Karma by The Strokes

Love's The Only Way by Cage The Elephant

Saw You In A Dream by The Japanese House

Everyone Is Gonna Love Me Now by Ingrid Michaelson

Sad Beautiful Tragic by Taylor Swift

Liability by Lorde

Every Way by Rex Orange County

Gooey by Glass Animals

Rogues by Hippie Sabotage (feat. Daisy Guttridge)

Benzo by Blood Orange

Angel by Sarah Mclachlan

July by Noah Cyrus

Saturday Nights by Khalid

