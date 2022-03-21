Bedside Radio graphic

Happy Bedside and sweet dreams!

  1. Close 2 U by Raveena
  2. Every Single Time I Dream by Greenflow
  3. Homesickness, Pt. 2 by Tsegue-Maryam Guebrou
  4. Only She Knows by Loving
  5. Waltz for Zizi by SEATBELTS
  6. Enchanted Mirror by Luiz Bonfa
  7. I Think I Lost That Love by r mccarthy
  8. Wild Time by Weyes Blood
  9. Fanfare for naran ratan by naran ratan
  10. Nata Ni Thlae by Yin Yin
  11. Easy Lovers by Piero Piccioni
  12. Shabop Shalom by Devandra Banhart
  13. Moon Dude by Jessica Pratt
  14. Cabin Days by The Sweet Enoughs
  15. Petal by Raveena
  16. La Puerta by Frankie Reyes
  17. I’m Every Sparkly Woman by Ana Roxanne
  18. Come and Play In The Milky Night by Stereolab
  19. Coconut Mango by Arrangement
  20. Rain by Walter Wanderley
  21. L’Etang by Blossom Dearie
  22. Peace Piece by Green-House
  23. Blue Room (A Cappella) by Chet Baker
  24. Having a Bath by h hunt
  25. The Rain from Light and Shadow by Ichiko Aoba
  26. Peperomia Seedling by Green-House
  27. The Thrill of Loneliness by Honey Stretton
  28. Parfum d’etoiles by Ichiko Aoba
