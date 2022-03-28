Decided to throw it back and play some golden oldies, so enjoy.
- Forever – Single Version by The Little Dippers
- My Funny Valentine by Jackie Gleason
- Catch a Falling Star by Perry Como, Mitchell Ayres and his Orchestra
- I Could Have Danced All Night by Tadao Hayashi Harp Trio
- Old Cape Cod by Patti Page
- Our Day Will Come by Mort Garson and Antoni Rossi & His Orchestra
- This Is Romance by Tommy Dorsey
- Stella By Starlight by Miles Davis, John Coltrane and Bill Evans
- St. James Infirmary (Gambler’s Blues) by Louis Armstrong
- Li’l Darlin’ by Count Basie
- Please Send Me Someone To Love by Red Garland with Paul Chambers and Art Taylor
- My Blue Heaven by Gene Austin
- Picnic for Two by Frank Tapp
- It’s So Peaceful In The Country by Mildred Bailey
- Stardust by The Pied Pipers
- Ruby (Parish and Roemheld) by Jackie Gleason
- Almost in Your Arms by Sophia Loren
- Tenderly by Chet Baker
- No Moon At All by Julie London
- I waited for you by Chet Baker
- Tapestry from an Asteroid by Sun Ra
- Paper Doll by The Mills Brothers
- Smoke Rings by Les Paul and Mary Ford
- Preludes, Book 1, L117 – La Fille Aux Cheveux De Lin by Adagio Quartet
- Suantrai by Janey Harbison
- Moonlight in Vermont by Dorothy Ashby