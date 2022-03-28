Bedside Radio graphic

Decided to throw it back and play some golden oldies, so enjoy.

  1. Forever – Single Version by The Little Dippers
  2. My Funny Valentine by Jackie Gleason
  3. Catch a Falling Star by Perry Como, Mitchell Ayres and his Orchestra
  4. I Could Have Danced All Night by Tadao Hayashi Harp Trio
  5. Old Cape Cod by Patti Page
  6. Our Day Will Come by Mort Garson and Antoni Rossi & His Orchestra
  7. This Is Romance by Tommy Dorsey
  8. Stella By Starlight by Miles Davis, John Coltrane and Bill Evans
  9. St. James Infirmary (Gambler’s Blues) by Louis Armstrong
  10. Li’l Darlin’ by Count Basie
  11. Please Send Me Someone To Love by Red Garland with Paul Chambers and Art Taylor
  12. My Blue Heaven by Gene Austin
  13. Picnic for Two by Frank Tapp
  14. It’s So Peaceful In The Country by Mildred Bailey
  15. Stardust by The Pied Pipers
  16. Ruby (Parish and Roemheld) by Jackie Gleason
  17. Almost in Your Arms by Sophia Loren
  18. Tenderly by Chet Baker
  19. No Moon At All by Julie London
  20. I waited for you by Chet Baker
  21. Tapestry from an Asteroid by Sun Ra
  22. Paper Doll by The Mills Brothers
  23. Smoke Rings by Les Paul and Mary Ford
  24. Preludes, Book 1, L117 – La Fille Aux Cheveux De Lin by Adagio Quartet
  25. Suantrai by Janey Harbison
  26. Moonlight in Vermont by Dorothy Ashby
Load comments