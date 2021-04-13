Heartbreak and New Beginnings
Fire For You by Cannons
Little Taste of Heaven by Leach
Lovely by Billie Eilish, Khalid
American Money by BORNS
Cinnamon Girl by Lana Del Rey
Forrest Gump by Frank Ocean
Clean by Taylor Swift
Cozi by Sally Duhon
Dog Days Are Over by Florence + the Machine
Don't You (Forget About Me) by Simple Minds
Wishful Thinking by BENEE
Talia by King Princess
Bad Texter by Ryan Woods
Apricots by MAY-A
We Met On The Internet by Will Joseph Cook
Leading Me On But I'm Not Mad About It by Remy
Flamin Hot Cheetos by Clairo
Hey Jude (Remastered 2015) by The Beetles
Dreams by Fleetwood Mac
Harvest Moon by Poolside
Yellow Ferrari by The Toxic Avenger (feat. Mystery Skulls)
Tyrant by Kali Uchis (feat. Jorja Smith)
Do I Wanna Know by Arctic Monkeys
Daddy Issues by The Neighbourhood