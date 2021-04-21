Idk
Dream Weaver by Gary Wright
I Have A Dream by ABBA
Red River Valley by Marty Robbins
Warm Ways by Fleetwood Mac
Blackbird by The Beatles
Take My Breath Away by Berlin
Are You Bored Yet by Wallows (feat. Clairo)
Supernatural by BORNS
Fire For You by Cannons
Time Machine by Willow
Let's Fall In Love For The Night by FINNEAS
Silhouettes by Shallou (feat. Vancouver Sleep Clinic)
Yosemite by Lana Del Rey
Hear You Me by Jimmy Eat World
C U by BENEE
Malibu 1992 by COIN
Yes I'm Changing by Tame Impala
Free Spirit by Khalid
Come Out And Play by Billie Eilish
1950 by King Princess
Glass In The Park by Alex Turner
I'd Rather Go Blind by Dua Lipa
Goodnight Moon by Will Kimbrough
Go On by Jack Johnson
Beige by Yoke Lore
Good Days by SZA
Helium by Glass Animals