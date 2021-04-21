HIPPIE SPACE ANGEL

Idk

Dream Weaver by Gary Wright

I Have A Dream by ABBA

Red River Valley by Marty Robbins

Warm Ways by Fleetwood Mac

Blackbird by The Beatles

Take My Breath Away by Berlin

Are You Bored Yet by Wallows (feat. Clairo)

Supernatural by BORNS

Fire For You by Cannons

Time Machine by Willow

Let's Fall In Love For The Night by FINNEAS

Silhouettes by Shallou (feat. Vancouver Sleep Clinic)

Yosemite by Lana Del Rey

Hear You Me by Jimmy Eat World

C U by BENEE

Malibu 1992 by COIN

Yes I'm Changing by Tame Impala

Free Spirit by Khalid

Come Out And Play by Billie Eilish

1950 by King Princess

Glass In The Park by Alex Turner

I'd Rather Go Blind by Dua Lipa

Goodnight Moon by Will Kimbrough

Go On by Jack Johnson

Beige by Yoke Lore

Good Days by SZA

Helium by Glass Animals

