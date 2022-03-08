It's fundraiser week, and we really set the week off on the right tone for specialty shows! Bedside Radio didn't quite make the $1,500 goal necessary to get an MS Paint Cat tattoo, but I'm super happy with the results nonetheless:) Enjoy the playlist below, and huge thank you to everyone who donated during my show and for making it an amazing final fundraiser for me.
- You’ll Never Know by Alice Faye
- Susie May by beabadoobee
- ‘Deed I Do by Blossom Dearie
- The Partisan by Leonard Cohen
- Ain’t No Sunshine by Bill Withers
- Tezeta (Nostalgia) by Mulatu Astatke
- Shine On, Harvest Moon by Ruth Etting
- House of Woodcock by Jonny Greenwood
- The Carnival of The Animals by Camille Saint-Saens, Lucille Clifton, Bill Murray & Jan Vogler
- Music to Soothe the Savage Snake Plant by Mort Garson
- My Take on Solidao. By fantompower
- Meet Me in the City by Junior Kimbrough
- Peace Piece by Bill Evans
- It’s Always You by Chet Baker
- Sasurai (Wandering) by Hako Yamazaki
- Nature Boy by Ella Fitzgerald
- Goodnight My Love (Pleasant Dreams) by The Fleetwoods
- Split, Splitting by Mal Blum
- Eclipse by Natalia Lafourcade featuring Los Macorinos
- Skating In Central Park by Bill Evans and Jim Hall
- Endless Summer by Raveena
- Lazy Afternoon by Pete La Roca
- The Yodeling Ranger by Jimmie Rodgers