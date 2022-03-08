MS Paint Cat

It's fundraiser week, and we really set the week off on the right tone for specialty shows! Bedside Radio didn't quite make the $1,500 goal necessary to get an MS Paint Cat tattoo, but I'm super happy with the results nonetheless:) Enjoy the playlist below, and huge thank you to everyone who donated during my show and for making it an amazing final fundraiser for me.

  1. You’ll Never Know by Alice Faye
  2. Susie May by beabadoobee
  3. ‘Deed I Do by Blossom Dearie
  4. The Partisan by Leonard Cohen
  5. Ain’t No Sunshine by Bill Withers
  6. Tezeta (Nostalgia) by Mulatu Astatke
  7. Shine On, Harvest Moon by Ruth Etting
  8. House of Woodcock by Jonny Greenwood
  9. The Carnival of The Animals by Camille Saint-Saens, Lucille Clifton, Bill Murray & Jan Vogler
  10. Music to Soothe the Savage Snake Plant by Mort Garson
  11. My Take on Solidao. By fantompower
  12. Meet Me in the City by Junior Kimbrough
  13. Peace Piece by Bill Evans
  14. It’s Always You by Chet Baker
  15. Sasurai (Wandering) by Hako Yamazaki
  16. Nature Boy by Ella Fitzgerald
  17. Goodnight My Love (Pleasant Dreams) by The Fleetwoods
  18. Split, Splitting by Mal Blum
  19. Eclipse by Natalia Lafourcade featuring Los Macorinos
  20. Skating In Central Park by Bill Evans and Jim Hall
  21. Endless Summer by Raveena
  22. Lazy Afternoon by Pete La Roca
  23. The Yodeling Ranger by Jimmie Rodgers
