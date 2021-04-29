Stress Relief
Ain't No Sunshine by Bill Withers
Is That All There Is by Peggy Lee
It's Just A Matter Of Time by Brook Benton
Amber by 311
It's Hard To Get Around The Wind by Alex Turner
Silver Girl by Fleetwood Mac
If I Ain't Got You (Piano & Vocal Version) by Alicia Keys
To The Mountains by Lizzy McAlpine
Video Games by Lana Del Rey
Breathe (Taylor's Version) by Taylor Swift (feat. Colbie Caillat)
Hunnybee by Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Cherry by Harry Styles
Always, I'll Care by Jeremy Zucker
Morning Light by Dion Isaiah
Still Beating by Mac DeMarco
Lovers Rock by TV Girl
Darling by Christian Leave
Right Where I Want You by Presley River
Swept Away by Vanilla
Locket by Crumb
Real Love Baby by Father John Misty
A Real Hero by College & Electric Youth
Beautiful Strangers by Kevin Morby
Football Head by Flamingosis
Road Trippin' by Red Hot Chili Peppers
Tired Boy by Joey Pecoraro
Time Is A Washing Machine by Shogonodo (feat. ESAE)