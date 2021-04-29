HIPPIE SPACE ANGEL

Stress Relief

Ain't No Sunshine by Bill Withers

Is That All There Is by Peggy Lee

It's Just A Matter Of Time by Brook Benton

Amber by 311

It's Hard To Get Around The Wind by Alex Turner

Silver Girl by Fleetwood Mac

If I Ain't Got You (Piano & Vocal Version) by Alicia Keys

To The Mountains by Lizzy McAlpine

Video Games by Lana Del Rey

Breathe (Taylor's Version) by Taylor Swift (feat. Colbie Caillat)

Hunnybee by Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Cherry by Harry Styles

Always, I'll Care by Jeremy Zucker

Morning Light by Dion Isaiah

Still Beating by Mac DeMarco

Lovers Rock by TV Girl

Darling by Christian Leave

Right Where I Want You by Presley River

Swept Away by Vanilla

Locket by Crumb

Real Love Baby by Father John Misty

A Real Hero by College & Electric Youth

Beautiful Strangers by Kevin Morby

Football Head by Flamingosis

Road Trippin' by Red Hot Chili Peppers

Tired Boy by Joey Pecoraro

Time Is A Washing Machine by Shogonodo (feat. ESAE)

