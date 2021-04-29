Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon... The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * Until Friday afternoon. * At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 48.9 feet. * Flood stage is 48.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 48.0 feet, Access roads will be inundated and evacuation of all river islands must be complete. Protection of people and property in the river bottom land on the river side of the levees must be complete. &&