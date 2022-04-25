Bedside Radio graphic

Switching it up with a bit of rock tonight as I near the end of my time at KLSU. Hope you enjoy, and please tune in next week for the conclusion of Bedside Radio with Zaboomafoo.

  1. Sleepwalk by Sneaky Pete Kleinow
  2. Locket by Crumb
  3. Zoot Allures by Frank Zappa
  4. Sea of Nothing by Drugdealer
  5. Beach on the Moon (Recycled Lyrics) by Kurt Vile
  6. Under the Light by Fleece
  7. Work This Time by King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
  8. The Fool On The Hill by The Beatles
  9. Wish You Were Here by Pink Floyd
  10. In Your Eyes by BADBADNOTGOOD & Charlotte Day Wilson
  11. White by Frank Ocean & John Mayer
  12. Summer Storm by Fox + Sui
  13. Warned You by Good Morning
  14. Grand New Spin by Gold Celeste
  15. Lavender blood by Fox Academy
  16. Call It Fate, Call It Karma by The Strokes
  17. Adventures in Space by Luiz Bonfá
  18. Mr. Blue by The Fleetwoods
  19. We’ll Be Together Again by Pat Martino
  20. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. I-V) by Pink Floyd
  21. Broken Heart by Spiritualized
  22. Reverse The Charges by The War On Drugs
  23. Novelty – Intro by Eternal Kev & Melanie Faye
  24. Exquisite Offices by Weston Hartman
