Switching it up with a bit of rock tonight as I near the end of my time at KLSU. Hope you enjoy, and please tune in next week for the conclusion of Bedside Radio with Zaboomafoo.
- Sleepwalk by Sneaky Pete Kleinow
- Locket by Crumb
- Zoot Allures by Frank Zappa
- Sea of Nothing by Drugdealer
- Beach on the Moon (Recycled Lyrics) by Kurt Vile
- Under the Light by Fleece
- Work This Time by King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
- The Fool On The Hill by The Beatles
- Wish You Were Here by Pink Floyd
- In Your Eyes by BADBADNOTGOOD & Charlotte Day Wilson
- White by Frank Ocean & John Mayer
- Summer Storm by Fox + Sui
- Warned You by Good Morning
- Grand New Spin by Gold Celeste
- Lavender blood by Fox Academy
- Call It Fate, Call It Karma by The Strokes
- Adventures in Space by Luiz Bonfá
- Mr. Blue by The Fleetwoods
- We’ll Be Together Again by Pat Martino
- Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. I-V) by Pink Floyd
- Broken Heart by Spiritualized
- Reverse The Charges by The War On Drugs
- Novelty – Intro by Eternal Kev & Melanie Faye
- Exquisite Offices by Weston Hartman