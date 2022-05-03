Bedside Radio graphic

I'm sad to say this is my final Bedside Radio and final appearance on KLSU ever as I graduate this month. This radio station has brought me so many good memories and new friends. Enjoy my last playlist, and goodnight.

  1. Welcome to Short Term 12 by Joel P West
  2. Cattle Call by Eddy Arnold
  3. Sugar Town by Nancy Sinatra
  4. Baby, You’re My Kind by Blossom Dearie & Pete Morgan
  5. Black Coffee by Sarah Vaughn
  6. Liquid Streets by The RH Factor
  7. When Sunny Gets Blue by McCoy Turner
  8. House of Woodcock by Jonny Greenwood
  9. A New Beginning by Alexandre Desplat
  10. Romantic Flight by John Powell
  11. Merry-Go-Round of Life by Joe Hisaishi
  12. Infinite Love by Emile Mosseri
  13. Wet by Jockstrap
  14. Theme from Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind by Jon Brion
  15. Hey Moon by John Maus
  16. Don’t Know How to Keep Loving You by Julia Jacklin
  17. Bonedigger by Adult Jazz
  18. Thank You for Existing by Riarosa
  19. The Fear of Losing This by Florist
  20. This Is A Life by Son Lux, Mitski & David Byrne
  21. Nami by Meitei
  22. A Soulmate Who Wasn’t Meant To Be by Jess Benko
  23. It’s Always You (Vocal Version) by Chet Baker
  24. Skating in Central Park by Bill Evans & Jim Hall
  25. Clair de Lune (Pied au Piano) by Son Lux &Chris Pattishall
  26. First Light by Harold Budd & Brian Eno
  27. Song of The Open Road / Song of Myself by Walt Whitman & Bill Murray
  28. The Great Beyond by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
