I'm sad to say this is my final Bedside Radio and final appearance on KLSU ever as I graduate this month. This radio station has brought me so many good memories and new friends. Enjoy my last playlist, and goodnight.
- Welcome to Short Term 12 by Joel P West
- Cattle Call by Eddy Arnold
- Sugar Town by Nancy Sinatra
- Baby, You’re My Kind by Blossom Dearie & Pete Morgan
- Black Coffee by Sarah Vaughn
- Liquid Streets by The RH Factor
- When Sunny Gets Blue by McCoy Turner
- House of Woodcock by Jonny Greenwood
- A New Beginning by Alexandre Desplat
- Romantic Flight by John Powell
- Merry-Go-Round of Life by Joe Hisaishi
- Infinite Love by Emile Mosseri
- Wet by Jockstrap
- Theme from Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind by Jon Brion
- Hey Moon by John Maus
- Don’t Know How to Keep Loving You by Julia Jacklin
- Bonedigger by Adult Jazz
- Thank You for Existing by Riarosa
- The Fear of Losing This by Florist
- This Is A Life by Son Lux, Mitski & David Byrne
- Nami by Meitei
- A Soulmate Who Wasn’t Meant To Be by Jess Benko
- It’s Always You (Vocal Version) by Chet Baker
- Skating in Central Park by Bill Evans & Jim Hall
- Clair de Lune (Pied au Piano) by Son Lux &Chris Pattishall
- First Light by Harold Budd & Brian Eno
- Song of The Open Road / Song of Myself by Walt Whitman & Bill Murray
- The Great Beyond by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross