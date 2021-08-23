Welcome back to school, and I hope your first day of classes back in person weren't too stressful. Luckily it's still syllabus week, so there's not too much to stress over. Regardless, I'm excited to play some tunes that can drift everyone off to sleep this first show as y'all get ready for the new semester (you can find the Spotify version at the bottom of this playlist):

Green by Robohands

Atoll by Nai Palm

Soul Alphabet by Colleen

Wawa by the Ocean by Mary Lattimore

I Have Considered the Lillies by Connie Converse

New Girl by Labrinth

Walk Alone to Hear Thoughts of Your Own by Laura Misch

Hope She’ll Be Happier by Bill Withers

The Sound of Someone You Love Who's Going Away and It Doesn't Matter by Penguin Café Orchestra

I Get Along Without You (Except Sometimes) by Chet Baker

The Moon Song by beeabadoobee and Oscar Lang

Portofino by Sofie Winterson, Waterlelyck and Raymond Scott

Show Me the Way To Go Home by Julie London

In A Sentimental Mood by Duke Ellington and John Coltrane

Robin’s Cello by Phoria

You’re in Love by Joe Hisaishi

Phantom Thread II by Jonny Greenwood

Blue in Green by Miles Davis

Blue Moon – Take 9/M by Elvis Presley

Down from Antigua (Live from Montreal International Jazz Festival, Canada 1990) by Charlie Haden and Jim Hall

My Friend the Forest by Nils Frahm

Valentine My Funny by F.S. Blumm and Nils Frahm

Tezeta (Nostalgia) by Mulaty Astatke

Forget About by Sibylle Baier

You Are Small by Summer Salt

Between the Trees by Akira Kosemura

