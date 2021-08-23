Welcome back to school, and I hope your first day of classes back in person weren't too stressful. Luckily it's still syllabus week, so there's not too much to stress over. Regardless, I'm excited to play some tunes that can drift everyone off to sleep this first show as y'all get ready for the new semester (you can find the Spotify version at the bottom of this playlist):
Green by Robohands
Atoll by Nai Palm
Soul Alphabet by Colleen
Wawa by the Ocean by Mary Lattimore
I Have Considered the Lillies by Connie Converse
New Girl by Labrinth
Walk Alone to Hear Thoughts of Your Own by Laura Misch
Hope She’ll Be Happier by Bill Withers
The Sound of Someone You Love Who's Going Away and It Doesn't Matter by Penguin Café Orchestra
I Get Along Without You (Except Sometimes) by Chet Baker
The Moon Song by beeabadoobee and Oscar Lang
Portofino by Sofie Winterson, Waterlelyck and Raymond Scott
Show Me the Way To Go Home by Julie London
In A Sentimental Mood by Duke Ellington and John Coltrane
Robin’s Cello by Phoria
You’re in Love by Joe Hisaishi
Phantom Thread II by Jonny Greenwood
Blue in Green by Miles Davis
Blue Moon – Take 9/M by Elvis Presley
Down from Antigua (Live from Montreal International Jazz Festival, Canada 1990) by Charlie Haden and Jim Hall
My Friend the Forest by Nils Frahm
Valentine My Funny by F.S. Blumm and Nils Frahm
Tezeta (Nostalgia) by Mulaty Astatke
Forget About by Sibylle Baier
You Are Small by Summer Salt
Between the Trees by Akira Kosemura