Another Monday, another Bedside Radio.

I hope these tunes help you relax, forget your troubles and get a good night of rest.

Sunday Morning by The Velvet Underground and Nico

Terminal Paradise by Big Thief

April by Kanazu Tomoyuki

Reverie by Claude Debussy

Evaporar by Little Joy

Mother’s Love by Tsegue-Maryam Guebrou

Idle Moments by Grant Green

The House At Swamp Bottom by Joe Hisaishi

Clair de Lune by Claude Debussy

Nocturne by Alexander Borodin

Autumn in New York by Billie Holliday

Gymnopedie No. 1 by Erik Satie

Moonlight Sonata, 1st Movement by Ludwig Van Beethoven

Rue Saint-Vincent (Rose blanche) by Yves Montand

Quiet Water by Toby Fox

Santa Monica Dream by Angus & Julia Stone

Home by Toby Fox

The Shadow of Your Smile by Scott Hamilton

Black Is The Color Of My True Love’s Hair by Nina Simone

If I should lose you by Chet Baker and Paul Bley

A Soulmate Who Wasn’t Meant To Be by Jess Benko

Organ Sonata No. 4 by Johann Sebastian Bach, performed by Vikingur Olafsson

