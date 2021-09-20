Another Monday, another Bedside Radio.
I hope these tunes help you relax, forget your troubles and get a good night of rest.
Sunday Morning by The Velvet Underground and Nico
Terminal Paradise by Big Thief
April by Kanazu Tomoyuki
Reverie by Claude Debussy
Evaporar by Little Joy
Mother’s Love by Tsegue-Maryam Guebrou
Idle Moments by Grant Green
The House At Swamp Bottom by Joe Hisaishi
Clair de Lune by Claude Debussy
Nocturne by Alexander Borodin
Autumn in New York by Billie Holliday
Gymnopedie No. 1 by Erik Satie
Moonlight Sonata, 1st Movement by Ludwig Van Beethoven
Rue Saint-Vincent (Rose blanche) by Yves Montand
Quiet Water by Toby Fox
Santa Monica Dream by Angus & Julia Stone
Home by Toby Fox
The Shadow of Your Smile by Scott Hamilton
Black Is The Color Of My True Love’s Hair by Nina Simone
If I should lose you by Chet Baker and Paul Bley
A Soulmate Who Wasn’t Meant To Be by Jess Benko
Organ Sonata No. 4 by Johann Sebastian Bach, performed by Vikingur Olafsson