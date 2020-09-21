Today's show is a celebration of the new fall weather finally hitting Louisiana with nothing but the coziest songs on cue. 

Ladyfingers - Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass Band

Autumn Leaves - Nat King Cole

I Fall In Love Too Easily - Chet Baker

Then You Can Tell Goodbye - Bettye Swann 

Unchained Melody - Norah Jones

One Step Ahead - Aretha Franklin

Willow Weep For Me - Chad & Jeremy 

Rue Saint-Vincent - Yves Montand

Old Man River (Vocal Section) - The Beach Boys 

Waterfalls - Paul McCartney 

She Belongs To Me (Solo Acoustic) - Bob Dylan

Wandering - James Taylor

You Light Up My Life.- Carole King

She - Gram Parsons 

St. Judy's Comet - Paul Simon 

The Fairest of The Seasons - Nico 

Behind That Locked Door - George Harrison 

Let's Go Get Stoned - Booker T. & the M.G.'s 

Morning Song - Leon Lowman

The Island - The Millennium 

Express Your Love - Sweet & Innocent

Mystic Brew - Ronnie Foster

Eyes Like The Rest - Matthew E. White 

Gentle Man - The Defaulters 

Glowin' - The Rationals

The Way I Feel Inside - The Zombies

Twilight In Boston - Jonathan Richman 

Lullabye - Emitt Rhodes 

It Never Entered My Mind - Miles Davis Quintet 

