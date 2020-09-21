Today's show is a celebration of the new fall weather finally hitting Louisiana with nothing but the coziest songs on cue.
Ladyfingers - Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass Band
Autumn Leaves - Nat King Cole
I Fall In Love Too Easily - Chet Baker
Then You Can Tell Goodbye - Bettye Swann
Unchained Melody - Norah Jones
One Step Ahead - Aretha Franklin
Willow Weep For Me - Chad & Jeremy
Rue Saint-Vincent - Yves Montand
Old Man River (Vocal Section) - The Beach Boys
Waterfalls - Paul McCartney
She Belongs To Me (Solo Acoustic) - Bob Dylan
Wandering - James Taylor
You Light Up My Life.- Carole King
She - Gram Parsons
St. Judy's Comet - Paul Simon
The Fairest of The Seasons - Nico
Behind That Locked Door - George Harrison
Let's Go Get Stoned - Booker T. & the M.G.'s
Morning Song - Leon Lowman
The Island - The Millennium
Express Your Love - Sweet & Innocent
Mystic Brew - Ronnie Foster
Eyes Like The Rest - Matthew E. White
Gentle Man - The Defaulters
Glowin' - The Rationals
The Way I Feel Inside - The Zombies
Twilight In Boston - Jonathan Richman
Lullabye - Emitt Rhodes
It Never Entered My Mind - Miles Davis Quintet