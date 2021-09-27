Let's get relaxed this evening with another list of calming tunes to put you to bed. Don't forget to go to Tin Roof Brewery Friday, Oct. 1 to enjoy some College Radio Day with KLSU!
Three Simple Words by Fat Night
Dary by Omar Sosa and Seckou Keita
Some things Cosmic by Angel Olsen
A Blanket of Snow Spotted Under the Blankets by Lullatone
The Sea by Joey Pecoraro
Paper Clips by Holly Henry
Song I made up to stop myself from having a panic attack by Field Medic and Rich
The Wishing Well by Miguel Burney
Espacio by Sous-Sol
Ryland by Julian Lage
Friday I’m in Love by Phoebe Bridgers
Off You by The Breeders
When Paulie Gets Mad by Mocky
Polka Dots and Moonbeams by Wes Montgomery
Like Someone in Love by Bill Evans
The Carnival of the Animals, R. 125 The Swan / blessing of the boats by Camile Saint-Saens, Lucille Clifton, Bill Murray and Jan Vogler
A la Claire Fontaine by genevoise
Waltz for hulot by Mamerico
Color by paniyolo
Boats & Birds by Gregory and the Hawk
The Seal Lullaby by Eric Whitacre and his singers
Load Game (from “Animal Crossing”) by Nintendo, performed by diagoro789
A Nearer Sun by The Westerlies
Night Lights by Gerry Mulligan
Hideaway by Karen O and THE KIDS
Opus 15 ‘Escolar’ by Juan Bautista Matienzo
Bittersweet by Charlie Haden
Lux Auremque by Eric Whitacre and his singers