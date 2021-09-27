Bedside Radio graphic

Let's get relaxed this evening with another list of calming tunes to put you to bed. Don't forget to go to Tin Roof Brewery Friday, Oct. 1 to enjoy some College Radio Day with KLSU!

Three Simple Words by Fat Night

Dary by Omar Sosa and Seckou Keita

Some things Cosmic by Angel Olsen

A Blanket of Snow Spotted Under the Blankets by Lullatone

The Sea by Joey Pecoraro

Paper Clips by Holly Henry

Song I made up to stop myself from having a panic attack by Field Medic and Rich

The Wishing Well by Miguel Burney

Espacio by Sous-Sol

Ryland by Julian Lage

Friday I’m in Love by Phoebe Bridgers

Off You by The Breeders

When Paulie Gets Mad by Mocky

Polka Dots and Moonbeams by Wes Montgomery

Like Someone in Love by Bill Evans

The Carnival of the Animals, R. 125 The Swan / blessing of the boats by Camile Saint-Saens, Lucille Clifton, Bill Murray and Jan Vogler

A la Claire Fontaine by genevoise

Waltz for hulot by Mamerico

Color by paniyolo

Boats & Birds by Gregory and the Hawk

The Seal Lullaby by Eric Whitacre and his singers

Load Game (from “Animal Crossing”) by Nintendo, performed by diagoro789

A Nearer Sun by The Westerlies

Night Lights by Gerry Mulligan

Hideaway by Karen O and THE KIDS

Opus 15 ‘Escolar’ by Juan Bautista Matienzo

Bittersweet by Charlie Haden

Lux Auremque by Eric Whitacre and his singers

