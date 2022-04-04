No particular theme or genre tonight, just vibes and falling asleep:
- So This Is Love by Irene Woods & Mike Douglas
- Hour of Parting by Sun Ra
- Looking at Life by Jon Batiste
- Kingston by Faye Webster
- $10 by Good Morning
- When You Sleep by Japancakes
- Phone Call by Jon Brion
- Lights Are On by Tom Rosenthal
- For the Best by Gregory and the Hawk
- Infinite Love by Emile Mosseri
- First Rain by Teen Daze & S. Carey
- Roslyn by Bon Iver & St. Vincent
- Apathy by Gia Margaret
- Last Dance by No Vacation
- Pavane for a Dead Princess by Orchestre National de France
- It Never Entered My Mind by Miles David Quartet
- Nemo Egg (Main Title) by Thomas Newman
- Following the Clock to Sleep by Oberhofer
- Fall Loop by Joe Pera Talks With You
- Só by Hareton Salvanini
- Chelsea Girls by Nico
- Landscape With a Fairy by aspidistrafly
- Etude Blue by Baird
- How Sad, How Lovely by Connie Converse
- Wren’s Lullaby by dandelion hands
- Nanou2 by Aphex Twin
- Trois Gymnopédies: I. Lent et Douloreux by Richard P. John
- Joe Pera Talks You Back to Sleep (Full Instrumental) by Joe Pera Talks With You