No particular theme or genre tonight, just vibes and falling asleep:

  1. So This Is Love by Irene Woods & Mike Douglas
  2. Hour of Parting by Sun Ra
  3. Looking at Life by Jon Batiste
  4. Kingston by Faye Webster
  5. $10 by Good Morning
  6. When You Sleep by Japancakes
  7. Phone Call by Jon Brion
  8. Lights Are On by Tom Rosenthal
  9. For the Best by Gregory and the Hawk
  10. Infinite Love by Emile Mosseri
  11. First Rain by Teen Daze & S. Carey
  12. Roslyn by Bon Iver & St. Vincent
  13. Apathy by Gia Margaret
  14. Last Dance by No Vacation
  15. Pavane for a Dead Princess by Orchestre National de France
  16. It Never Entered My Mind by Miles David Quartet
  17. Nemo Egg (Main Title) by Thomas Newman
  18. Following the Clock to Sleep by Oberhofer
  19. Fall Loop by Joe Pera Talks With You
  20. Só by Hareton Salvanini
  21. Chelsea Girls by Nico
  22. Landscape With a Fairy by aspidistrafly
  23. Etude Blue by Baird
  24. How Sad, How Lovely by Connie Converse
  25. Wren’s Lullaby by dandelion hands
  26. Nanou2 by Aphex Twin
  27. Trois Gymnopédies: I. Lent et Douloreux by Richard P. John
  28. Joe Pera Talks You Back to Sleep (Full Instrumental) by Joe Pera Talks With You
