Ashlee Michot is an artist, musician, author and French radio announcer from Ville Platte, Louisiana. She is an autodidact in Louisiana (Cajun/) French and is well known for her documentation of the folklore of her native Evangeline Parish through her bilingual commonplace books.
As the granddaughter of the ‘lost generation' of Louisiana French speakers, she used her environment to become not only fluent but also knowledgeable in the different dialects that exist across Louisiana society. Ashlee dedicated years to careful documentation of the radio program La Tasse de Café on 92.5 KVPI, transcribing stories, local folklore, word play and herbal remedies, as well as modern commercials and snippets of modern Louisiana French life. This work culminated with being hired by KVPI as the youngest female host to announce the news in French, the Tasse de Cafe Radio Program, and even hosting the world-famous Saturday morning French broadcast from Fred’s Lounge in Mamou. The written and recorded documentation from these years serves as the source for her current work in self-taught folklore.
In August 2022 she accepted a position as French announcer for “Bonjour, Louisiane” a morning French music and news program at KRVS in Lafayette, Louisiana. She will replace the long-time host Pete Bergeron who initiated the program and held the position for 40 years.
She is married to Louisiana French musician and artist Louis Michot, leader of the Grammy award winning band Lost Bayou Ramblers. Together with Grammy nominated accordionist Corey Ledet, she and Louis collaborate with the band Soul Creole, a band that sings and writes in Louisiana French, incorporating modern music with that from the Cajun and Creole archives.
Louis and Ashlee raise their children in the countryside near Arnaudville, Louisiana.