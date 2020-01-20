Classical Corner 1/18/20

Three movements for piano, Scene One, Igor Stravinsky, Yuja Wang

Morceaux de Fantasie “Elegie”, Rachmaninov, Sheku Kanneh-Mason

Violin Concerto no 3, Movement 1, Camille Saint Saens

Three Small tone-poems, no. 3 “Spring Morning”, Frederick Delius

Sonata in G Major, Scarlatti, Lucas Debargue

Piano sonata no 8 in c minor “Pathetique”, Beethoven, Daniel Barenboim

Symphony no 4 in E minor, Movement 4, Elgar Brahms, Wiener Philharmoniker

The Wounded Heart op 34, No. 1 from Elegiac Meoldies, Grieg, Yo-yo Ma

Mass in 3 voices, Cesar Franck, Debrecen Kodaly choir

3 Etudes for conert, no3, Liszt, Daniil Trifonov

14 Romances, no 14 “Vocalize” op 34, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra

Serenade for strings in C Major, Movement 2, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Moscow Symphony

Clair De Lune, Claude Debussy

Silent Woods, Antonin Dvorak, Rachel Siu

Impromptus op 90, Movement 3, Franz Schubert, Rudolf Buchbinder

String Quartet no 2 in D Major, Movement 3, Alexander Borodin, Borodin Quartet

Berceuse in D flat major, op 57, Chopin, Helene Grimaud

