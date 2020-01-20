Classical Corner 1/18/20

Three movements for piano, Scene One, Igor Stravinsky, Yuja Wang
Morceaux de Fantasie “Elegie”, Rachmaninov, Sheku Kanneh-Mason
Violin Concerto no 3, Movement 1, Camille Saint Saens
Three Small tone-poems, no. 3 “Spring Morning”, Frederick Delius
Sonata in G Major, Scarlatti, Lucas Debargue
Piano sonata no 8 in c minor “Pathetique”, Beethoven, Daniel Barenboim
Symphony no 4 in E minor, Movement 4, Elgar Brahms, Wiener Philharmoniker
The Wounded Heart op 34, No. 1 from Elegiac Meoldies, Grieg, Yo-yo Ma
Mass in 3 voices, Cesar Franck, Debrecen Kodaly choir
3 Etudes for conert, no3, Liszt, Daniil Trifonov
14 Romances, no 14 “Vocalize” op 34, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra
Serenade for strings in C Major, Movement 2, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Moscow Symphony
Clair De Lune, Claude Debussy
Silent Woods, Antonin Dvorak, Rachel Siu
Impromptus op 90, Movement 3, Franz Schubert, Rudolf Buchbinder
String Quartet no 2 in D Major, Movement 3, Alexander Borodin, Borodin Quartet
Berceuse in D flat major, op 57, Chopin, Helene Grimaud