Classical Corner 1/16/21

Arensky, Piano trio no 1, mvt 1, performed by Wilkomirski Trio
Kurt Atterberg, Suite no 13 Op. 19, Mvt. 1
Wilhelm Stenhammer, 2 Sentimental Romances, Op. 28, No. 1 in A Major
Wilhelm Stenhammer, 2 Sentimental Romances, Op. 28, No. 2
Jean Siblieus, Humoresque no. 4 in G minor, Op. 89b
Janacek, An Overgrown Path, Rudolph Firkusny
Rachmaninoff, 12 Songs op 21: V Lilacs, performed by Rudolph Firkusny
Gyorgy Lieti, Musica Ricercata no. 7 in B flat Major
Ravel, Prelude in A minor, performed by Bertrand Yamachou
Ravel, Valse Sentimentales
Beethoven, Piano Trio no 8
Haydn, Piano Trio in E flat, mvt 1
Haydn, Piano Trio in E flat, Mvt 2
Mendelssohn, Piano Trio, entirety, performed by Beaux Arts Trio