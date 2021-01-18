Classical Corner 1/16/21

Arensky, Piano trio no 1, mvt 1, performed by Wilkomirski Trio

Kurt Atterberg, Suite no 13 Op. 19, Mvt. 1

Wilhelm Stenhammer, 2 Sentimental Romances, Op. 28, No. 1 in A Major

Wilhelm Stenhammer, 2 Sentimental Romances, Op. 28, No. 2

Jean Siblieus, Humoresque no. 4 in G minor, Op. 89b

Janacek, An Overgrown Path, Rudolph Firkusny

Rachmaninoff, 12 Songs op 21: V Lilacs, performed by Rudolph Firkusny

Gyorgy Lieti, Musica Ricercata no. 7 in B flat Major

Ravel, Prelude in A minor, performed by Bertrand Yamachou

Ravel, Valse Sentimentales

Beethoven, Piano Trio no 8

Haydn, Piano Trio in E flat, mvt 1

Haydn, Piano Trio in E flat, Mvt 2

Mendelssohn, Piano Trio, entirety, performed by Beaux  Arts Trio

